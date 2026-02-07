Policeman killed, 13 injured as swing collapses at Surajkund Fair in Faridabad; horrifying visuals surface

The deceased policeman has been identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has condoled his death in a post on X.

A policeman was killed and 13 other people suffered injuries after a swing collapsed at the Surajkund Fair in Haryana's Faridabad, officials said. The incident occurred around 6:15 pm on Saturday (February 7). The 'Tsunami' swing broke due to an alleged mechanical fault when nearly 15 people were riding it. The deceased cop has been identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad. After the fatal incident, the entire fair venue was evacuated and District Magistrate Ayush Sinha oversaw the rescue operations.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has condoled the officer's death. In a post on X, Saini said: "I am deeply saddened by the accident that occurred during the Surajkund Mela organised in Faridabad. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the person who lost their life in this incident." The chief minister added that "necessary directions have been issued to the concerned authorities for the appropriate and immediate treatment of the injured individuals." Saini further said the state government was "fully committed, with utmost promptness and sensitivity, to providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families."

After the accident, senior police personnel and district officials rushed to the site, and the area was barricaded. The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police Inspector Prasad had tried to save people when the "joyride began tilting," Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Ayush Sinha said, according to India Today. "But a part of the joyride hit him in the face and head," he added. Police said that a probe has been launched into the incident. The Surajkund Fair had been inaugurated on January 31 and is scheduled to run until February 15.