PM UDAY scheme brings relief to 4.5 million residents, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

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DELHI NCR
The chief minister said that the initiative has paved the way for the regularisation of 1,511 out of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, benefiting nearly 4.5 million (45 lakh) residents by granting them long-awaited rights and dignity.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, stating that the PM UDAY scheme has brought major relief to the people of the capital city. The chief minister said that the initiative has paved the way for the regularisation of 1,511 out of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, benefiting nearly 4.5 million (45 lakh) residents by granting them long-awaited rights and dignity.
CM Gupta noted that the prime minister addressed a long-ignored issue with sensitivity, recognising the aspirations of families living without formal ownership. She informed that the application process will begin on April 24, with a defined timeline of seven days for GIS surveys, 15 days for rectification of application deficiencies, and issuance of conveyance deeds within 45 days.
Gupta further said that the central government and the Delhi government have jointly resolved 22 major problems to ensure that beneficiaries receive their rights without any delays. Further, small shops up to 20 square meters will also be regularised under certain conditions, providing relief to small traders.
Highlighting future planning, CM Gupta said that under the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy, around 207 sq km area within a 500-meter radius of metro and RRTS corridors will see planned, high-density, and mixed-use development.