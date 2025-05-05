On Monday morning, Amid cloudy skies, IMD has issued orange alert. Delhi, in the coming week, is likely to experience rain, thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty strong winds with reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also expected to lash the national capital.

Amid soaring temperatures at the onset of summer 2025, residents of Delhi experienced much-needed relief as rains and thunderstorms swept through the region, significantly lowering the mercury. On the morning of Monday, 5th May, amid cloudy skies, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi. The city is expected to witness rain, thunderstorms, and lightning throughout the week. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h are also forecast for the national capital.

The rains have brought a noticeable drop in temperatures across Delhi NCR and neighbouring states, providing respite from the intense heatwave. Cooler winds have also contributed to improved air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) moving to the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Similarly, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida have reported improved AQI levels within the same category.

Last week, heavy rains and thunderstorms in Delhi NCR resulted in tragic incidents, including the collapse of a roof in the Najafgarh area, which claimed four lives. The city also faced widespread waterlogging and associated challenges such as traffic disruptions.

City-wise Weather Forecast:

• Himachal Pradesh: A yellow warning has been issued for districts such as Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu, with light to moderate rainfall expected.

• Rajasthan: Certain regions may experience light showers, which are likely to bring down temperatures further.

• Haryana and Punjab: Both states have recorded a drop in temperatures after weeks of intense heat.

Advisory for Residents

Amidst the rain forecast, Delhi residents are advised to exercise caution and remain indoors wherever possible. Waterlogging, traffic congestion, and incidents of uprooted trees may pose challenges over the coming days. The unseasonal weather has brought much-needed respite, but it also serves as a reminder of the city’s infrastructural vulnerabilities during such events.