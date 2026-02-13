1 month, 17 stadiums: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal

To inspire young athletes, Olympic medalist and Khel Ratna awardee Ravi Dahiya, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and Paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar have been appointed as brand ambassadors for the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday formally inaugurated the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at the Chhatrasal Stadium, marking the launch of the first-ever state-level mega sports festival. Dubbed Delhi’s largest grassroots sporting initiative, the event signals a renewed push to make sports central to the capital city’s growth. The official mascot of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, named 'Ranveer', was also unveiled on the occasion.

The city government says the event is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and aligns with the spirit of the Khelo India Mission and the Fit India Movement. The sporting festival reflects the Delhi government’s long-term commitment to nurturing young talent, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and establishing Delhi as a major sports hub. The festival is being seen as a revival of sporting culture in the national capital, and aims to create pathways for talent to reach national and international platforms.

CM Gupta and other dignitaries toured the stadium in an open jeep as they greeted athletes as well as spectators. One of the key moments of the ceremony was a grand march-past featuring more than 1,000 participants -- including CWSN athletes, school bands, dhol performers, and players representing Delhi’s universities and sports associations. Several athletes were also felicitated during the event. A high-energy performance by Punjabi singer Parmish Verma added to the event' charm. Among those present at the event were Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and distinguished personalities from the sporting fraternity.

Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta said the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is far bigger than a competition, describing it as a celebration of the energy, aspirations, and immense potential of Delhi’s youth. "Delhi has never lacked talent. What was missing was the right platform. This initiative is a historic step that will give direction and opportunity to lakhs of young athletes in the years to come,” she said.

Gupta stated that since the formation of her government, efforts have been made not only to accelerate development in Delhi but also to create new opportunities for young people. She also highlighted that nearly Rs 33 crore in prize money, which had not been released by previous governments for almost three decades, has now been disbursed to athletes.

Under the new sports policy, athletes winning gold medals at the Olympics or the Paralympics will receive Rs 7 crore, silver medalists Rs 5 crore, and bronze medalists Rs 3 crore. In addition, athletes competing at national and international levels will be eligible for an annual financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh. Students participating at state and national levels will receive financial support of Rs 5 lakh, along with life insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Gupta further stated that her government is fully committed to developing world-class sports infrastructure in Delhi. Plans include the construction of new stadiums, modernisation of existing grounds, provision of advanced equipment, appointment of trained coaches, and improvement of facilities. "Our goal is to ensure that no athlete from Delhi ever faces a lack of resources while representing the city or the country," she said.