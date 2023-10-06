Now buy Delhi Metro tickets on WhatsApp across all lines; know stepwise guide on how to buy

The WhatsApp chatbot will be available in both English and Hindi, thereby catering to a large number of Delhi Metro commuters.

In good news for Delhi Metro commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expanded its WhatsApp-based ticketing service to all its lines. The facility, which was launched in May, was available only on the Airport Express Line so far.

"WhatsApp is the preferred messaging platform for the majority of Indians, and buying a metro ticket will now be as easy as messaging a friend or family member. We are confident that this integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel," Managing Director of DMRC Vikas Kumar stated.

The WhatsApp chatbot will be available in both English and Hindi, thereby catering to a large number of Delhi Metro commuters.



Steps to buy Delhi Metro ticket via WhatsApp:

1. Save DMRC’s official WhatsApp number 9650855800;

2. You can scan the Chatbot QR code displayed prominently at customer care/ticket counters of the stations;

3. Send 'Hi' on the number;

4. Select the preferred language;

5. Choose the desired option i.e. Buy Ticket or Last Journey Tickets or Retrieve Ticket;

6. Choose the Source and Destination station;

7. Select the Number of tickets to be purchased;

8. Confirm and make the payment securely through the integrated payment gateway using a credit card or debit card or UPI;

9. Receive a QR code ticket directly in the WhatsApp chat;

10. Travel by tapping the QR ticket on your mobile at the designated scanner at AFC gates for entry and exit.