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Noida workers' protest: 7 FIRs lodged, over 300 arrested as police probe 'syndicate' link | Top points

The workers' protest had turned violent on Monday, with reports of arson, stone-pelting, and vandalism coming in from across the city. The demonstrations continued on Tuesday in several parts of Noida.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 10:10 PM IST

Noida workers' protest: 7 FIRs lodged, over 300 arrested as police probe 'syndicate' link | Top points
The UP government has revised wage rates over the protests.
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Police on Tuesday said they had arrested more than 300 people and registered seven First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with a workers' protest in Noida that has been ongoing for two days. Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh told reporters that route marches have been carried out since Tuesday morning to maintain law and order in the district. "This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes," the top official said.

Singh said that over the last two days, a number of WhatsApp groups have been created to add workers, suggesting the possible role of an organised network in the stir. "Over the past two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created, through which workers are being added by scanning QR codes. This indicates that an organised and well-orchestrated syndicate is active behind these activities," she said in a statement. Singh stated that further action in the case is underway.

The workers' protest had turned violent on Monday, with reports of arson, stone-pelting, and vandalism coming in from across the city. The demonstrations continued on Tuesday in several parts of Noida. Police had earlier registered two cases against social media accounts for allegedly spreading rumours pertaining to the protests. In light of the protests, the government of Uttar Pradesh has revised minimum wage rates across the three categories of workers: unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled. The hiked interim rates will be considered effective from April 1.

Rahul Gandhi backs stir

On Tuesday, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi voiced his support for the workers' protest. In a post on social media, Gandhi said: "What happened yesterday on the roads of Noida was the final cry of this country's workers -- one whose every voice was ignored, who grew weary from endless pleading." He added: "Noida's worker is demanding Rs 20,000. This isn't greed -- it's his right, the sole foundation of his life. I stand with every such worker who is the backbone of this country, yet has been reduced to a burden by this government."

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