Noida traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to SEMICON event, check routes to avoid

The Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday (September 11) in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Noida. He will inaugurate the Semicon India 2024, a three-day event dedicated to the semiconductor ecosystem in Greater Noida today.
Noida traffic police tweeted, "The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an important traffic advisory for September 11, 2024, in view of a high-profile visit to Greater Noida. Due to anticipated traffic disruptions, several routes will be diverted, and alternative routes have been suggested to facilitate smooth travel during the event."
Traffic restrictions and diversions:
- Chilla Red Light to Greater Noida: Diverted at Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout.
- DND Flyway to Greater Noida: Diverted at Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 16.
- Kalindi Kunj Border to Greater Noida: Diverted at Sector 37.
Other key diversions:
- Traffic from Greater Noida to Noida via the expressway will be diverted at the Char Murti roundabout towards Sector 94.
- From Film City Flyover to DND Flyway: Traffic from the GIP Mall via Film City flyover will take the U-turn under the flyover.
- From Sector 37 to Greater Noida: The traffic will be rerouted at the Sector 44 roundabout onto the double service road.
- From Noida to Jewar Toll: Traffic from Agra to Noida will be redirected after the Jewar Toll towards the Sobata underpass.
- From Pari Chowk to Greater Noida West: Vehicles will take the Surajpur route.
- From Surajpur to Sector 130: Traffic will be diverted to Sector 130.
- From the P-3 Roundabout to Greater Noida West: Traffic will be rerouted at the P-3 roundabout towards Swarn Nagari.
- From Hindon Cut to Sector 151: Vehicles will be redirected at Sector 151 onto the double service road.
- From Rajnigandha Chowk to DND Flyway: Traffic will be rerouted via DSC towards Ashoka Nagar.
- Vehicles from the Sector 15 roundabout will be directed towards Ashoka Nagar.