Noida traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to SEMICON event, check routes to avoid

Traffic from Greater Noida to Noida via the expressway will be diverted at Char Murti roundabout towards Sector 94.

The Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday (September 11) in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Noida. He will inaugurate the Semicon India 2024, a three-day event dedicated to the semiconductor ecosystem in Greater Noida today.

Noida traffic police tweeted, "The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an important traffic advisory for September 11, 2024, in view of a high-profile visit to Greater Noida. Due to anticipated traffic disruptions, several routes will be diverted, and alternative routes have been suggested to facilitate smooth travel during the event."

Traffic restrictions and diversions:

Chilla Red Light to Greater Noida: Diverted at Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout.

DND Flyway to Greater Noida: Diverted at Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 16.

Kalindi Kunj Border to Greater Noida: Diverted at Sector 37.

Other key diversions: