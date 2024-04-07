Twitter
AR Rahman reveals his core idea behind scoring music for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't do stuff which is...'

Siddharth says his engagement with Aditi Rao Hydari was not secret, reveals wedding details: 'It will happen...'

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, husband and brother both are IAS officers, her rank was…

Angelina Jolie claims ex-husband Brad Pitt's physical abuse began before 2016 plane incident

Anil Ambani's eldest son has build Rs 2000 crore company, what is younger son doing these days?

Delhi ncr

Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: Noida Elevated Road to remain shut from today; Check route and diversion plan

The road will remain closed today for repair work from Sector-18 to the NTPC loop. Traffic from here will be diverted as mentioned below.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 01:59 PM IST

The construction work of uprooting the old road and developing a new one on the Noida Elevated Road is set to begin this afternoon. Thus, the traffic police have issued an advisory. The road will remain closed today for repair work from Sector-18 to the NTPC loop. Traffic here will be diverted as mentioned below. 

Vehicles ahead can either exit under the elevated road or move directly from the NTPC road passing Sector-60. The Elevated Road from Sector 61 to 18 will remain open for now. 

On Saturday evening, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Anil Yadav, and the District Magistrate (DM) Civil of Noida Authority, Vijay Rawal, inspected the construction site. A trial of the traffic diversion was also conducted, and advisories were issued subsequentely.

The DCP stated that the repair work will start first on the road from Sector-18 to Sector-60. Work will initially be conducted on the road from the Sector-18 underpass to the NTPC loop. Thereafter, repair work will also be conducted on the road from Sector-61 to 18, he added. The authority has given 90 days as the deadline to the traffic police to carry out repairs.

District Magistrate Civil of Noida Authority, Vijay Rawal, mentioned that the agency has been hired to conduct this work while ensuring all safety standards. 

The authority has assured to reduce inconvenience to the general public. The work will be conducted in four phases. The first phase will begin on Sunday, starting from Sector-18 to the NTPC loop. Subsequently, work will progress from the NTPC loop to Sector-60, tand hen from Sector-61 to Sector-18 road.

 
