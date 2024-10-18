DELHI NCR
A three-year-old student, who was sexually assaulted by a housekeeping staffer on a private school campus in Noida, was molested by the same man a few weeks back, the child's mother has claimed
A three-year-old student, who was sexually assaulted by a housekeeping staffer on a private school campus in Noida, was molested by the same man a few weeks back, the child's mother has claimed, as reported by Times of India.
The incident came to light as the victim's parents lodged a complaint at Noida Sector 20 police station on October 9, following which, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.
The accused, identified as Nityanand who worked as a housekeeping staffer at the school, was held on October 11.
In a conversation with TOI, the victim's mother alleged that the accused took her daughter to the school's medical room, locked the doors and sexually abused her. He jumped out of the window as the child screamed, following which, another staffer - a 'didi' - came looking and she was escorted back to her classroom.
On being asked about the incident, the staffer (Didi) told her teacher that she might have watched some inappropriate videos online.
Following the horrific incident, the child refused to go to school on October 7, and complained of pain in her private parts. She was taken to a paediatrician and the doctor wrote some tests to check for infection, said the victim's mother.
To her parents' shock, the doctor revealed the next day that there was no infection, but she had been sexually assaulted, the mother said. The parents then took the child for counselling. She revealed that a man who served food to the kids at school - a 'Bhaiya' - had pricked her private parts with a stick on October 4.
"Bhaiya danda karte hai’ she kept repeating. That’s when she told us that this was the second time that he had done so. A few weeks back, the same man molested the child when she was on a slide in the school’s playground,” said the mother.
Her mother went on to reveal that she called up her class teacher to enquire of the incident.
"I called up the class teacher on Oct 8 and asked her about the two incidents. To my surprise, the teacher tried to brush away the incident and said that my daughter may have watched an inappropriate video online and may be telling the events as her own. I was taken aback, and asked the teacher that watching a video would not give my daughter pain, redness, and rashes in her private parts,” she said, adding that she approached the police after this.
After the parents registered a complaint at Sec 20 police station, the child's statement was recorded before the Chil Welfare Committee (CWC), and she identified the accused from a set of pictures shown to her by the police.
Subsequently, the staffer was held from Nithari village on October 11. Meanwhile, the CWC also issued a notice to the school and the headmistress.
The headmistress told TOI that she was not aware of the incident and that she got to know as a police team visited the school on October 9.
“The parents did not talk to us about the incident before this,” she said.
Delhi-NCR's air quality turns 'poor', AQI reaches...
India-Canada row: ‘No action on request to arrest Lawrence Bishnoi gang members’, says MEA
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena wins hearts, goes against housemates for Chahat Pandey after she is denied food
Cyclone Alert: Odisha coast likely to face cyclone next week, IMD issues alert
Noida school horror: Victim's mother reveals 'my daughter was told...'
‘India and Pakistan should bury the past’: Nawaz Sharif after S Jaishankar's visit
One Direction members ‘devastated’ by Liam Payne’s death, release joint statement for first time in 4 years
'Dil to bachcha hai ji': Rahul Gandhi's heartfelt interaction with kids, WATCH viral video
JEE Main 2025: NTA releases important notice on JEE Main exam pattern
Blow to Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Jio loses 10.9 million subscribers due to...
Joe Biden reacts to Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar's killing, says 'that obstacle no longer exists but...'
Bigg Boss 18 slowly turning into BB13, these contestants are this season's Sidharth, Asim, Rashmi, Shehnaaz | Opinion
Fardeen Khan reveals he doesn't live with his kids amid divorce rumours with Natasha Madhvani: 'I miss them terribly'
Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' impresses internet, watch
Watch: Heartwarming video of girl treating slippers like a baby goes viral
Earn Rs 250000000 through THIS NASA challenge: Here’s how you can participate
Meet woman, trained classical singer who studied law, cracked UPSC exam without coaching in 2nd attempt with AIR...
WI-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup semifinal 2: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch and weather report
IND vs NZ 1st Test, Bengaluru weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at M Chinnaswamy stadium?
DNA TV Show: Bahraich murder accused shot in police encounter near Nepal border; 5 held
Jigra box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar film fails to earn even Rs 25 crore in first week
Good news for Narayana Murthy, Infosys net profit rises to Rs 6,506 crore
Vettaiyan box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film fails to recreate Jailer's magic, earns Rs...
Tamannaah Bhatia questioned by ED in Guwahati in money laundering case, details inside
Devara box office collection: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crosses Rs 500-crore mark worldwide
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza, Israel PM Netanyahu confirms
South Africa knock defending champions Australia out to reach second consecutive Women's T20 World Cup final
'Perfect Mahi Moment': MS Dhoni taking commercial flight with Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni, leaves internet impressed, watch
Lyrics of this Aishwarya Rai song were inspired from ‘highway trucks’, it has an Amitabh Bachchan connection
BCCI announces 16-member India women squad for ODI series against New Zealand, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead
Radhika Merchant feeds cake to Anant, celebrates birthday as Ambani bahu with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, watch
Meet actor, superstar's flop son, made loss of Rs 90 crore, he and his brother failed to get big blockbuster
Meet Indian actress who is among world's 10 most beautiful women, not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Nikkhil Advani reveals why Sidhant Gupta was finalised to play Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom At Midnight: 'His nose...'
First cut of THIS 1996 blockbuster was 265 minute long, had many kisses, Aishwarya Rai, Juhi Chawla rejected it
Meet Pakistani cricketer who used to sell cellphones to support himself, is now wreaking havoc on England batters
UGC NET June 2024 Result DECLARED: NTA announces UGC NET 2024 June exam result online, check here
Did IDF eliminate Yahya Sinwar, or has Martyr been born in Gaza?
Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar among 3 killed by Israel? Israel Defense Forces updates
Kangana Ranaut's Emergency finally cleared by CBFC, new release date...
WI vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand semifinal 2
Here's the film after which Shah Rukh Khan started drinking, his co-stars were Aishwarya Rai and...
Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta ignored me while filming Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, says Rushad Rana: 'Rani Mukerji told...'
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia, here's why
Meet bold actress whose nude scenes caused censorship issues, related to Yash Chopra, dated a Maharaja
Young entrepreneur’s Rahul Sachdeva journey to make foreign education accessible
Rohit Sharma provides major update on Rishabh Pant after keeper injures his knee during IND vs NZ 1st Test
Is Rajinikanth's Poes Garden home flooded amid Chennai rains? Here's the truth behind viral video
Good news for iPhone users, Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount
'My family is broken but..': Zeeshan Siddiqui's first reaction to father Baba Siddiqui's death
DNA Auto Award 2024 Has Spoken: Jawa 42 FJ, bringing Neo-classic revolution in Motor Industry
Apple iPad 10th gen vs iPad 9th gen: Should you buy or wait for iPad 11?
Nita Ambani's hairstylist explains why haircuts can't fix damage and offers solutions
Sanjay Manjrekar 'belittles' Sourav, Sachin while praising Virat Kohli; says 'they never wanted to....'
Bigg Boss Kannada's Kiccha Sudeepa retires from hosting duties, says 'let's make this season...'
Air India flight from Mumbai transmits emergency signal over London, claims Flight tracker
Malaika Arora has 'no regrets', comments on her life choices after breakup with Arjun Kapoor: 'Things have unfolded..'
Essel Group-backed Ezcare opens doors for direct sellers, creating new opportunities for income, growth across India
IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India bowled out for 46 in Bengaluru, Conway's 91 takes New Zealand to 134-run lead at stumps
Elon Musk applauds India's decision: Spectrum allocation favors open access and innovation
Bigg Boss 18: When Chahat Pandey was trolled for 'romancing' a horse in Laal Ishq, netizens said 'Insaano ki kami...'
BIG UPDATE on IPL auction, Saudi Arabia to host event, will take place on...
Madhur Bhandarkar to expose 'untold stories' of star wives with Wives of Bollywood, director says 'aim is to bring...'
Two Bahraich violence accused shot by police in encounter while fleeing to Nepal; 5 held
'I won’t be returning': South African legend bids farewell to Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2025
Indian stargazers spot rare, ancient comet after 80,000 years, see breathtaking pics
IRCTC Indian Railways changes ticket booking rules: You can't book train tickets 120 days in advance due to...
'46 all-out new 36 all-out?': Cricket Australia trolls India after batting collapse vs New Zealand
Karwa Chauth 2024: Know the date, timings, history and significance
Meet man who worked as office boy at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, earned Rs 9000 as salary, now CEO of 2 startups, he is..
Elon Musk plans to offer his 2nd service in India, gets green light from govt, his first service was…
UGC NET Result 2024 BIG update: NTA to declare UGC NET June results on..., know how to download scores online
Mukesh Ambani's Jio superhit 5G plan, offers 90 days validity with unlimited data
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli equals THIS unwanted record with 9-ball duck against New Zealand in 1st Test
Meet man who started career in garage-turned-restaurant, went on to become Ratan Tata's favourite chef, he is...
Proba-3: ISRO to launch ESA Solar Eclipse Mission with precision satellites
'Law not blind': Supreme court makes 2 BIG CHANGES, unveils new justice lady and replaced…
J-K: Several CRPF Jawans injured in road accident in Budgam, probe underway
Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna named CJI Chandrachud's successor, could become next Chief Justice?
Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass movie review: Kashika Kapoor film speaks volumes about women education, empowerment
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move: Reliance investors to get this DIWALI bonanza, know details here
'Ravan ko kisne maara?' This kid's hilarious answer will leave your in splits, WATCH viral video
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM in presence of PM Modi, BJP brass
IND vs NZ: India all out for 46 runs, lowest test score at home
This superstar, Shabana Azmi's rival began career as a TV newsreader, fell in love with married man, died at 31 after..
Hunter's Moon 2024: NASA drops first glimpse of brightest Supermoon, shares its significance
Shah Rukh Khan's only lovemaking scene was in this film, was based on famous novel, proved to be super flop, it earned..
When Vivian Dsena rejected Bigg Boss saying 'show does not suit his persona': 'Imagine, a person who...'
Meet man, who lost his father right before birth, spent childhood in poverty, cleared UPSC exam in...
This Amitabh Bachchan actress never gave intimate scenes in any film, broke no-kissing policy at 53, her husband said..
Meet man, IIT graduate who worked for Indian Railways, then went on to join Elon Musk's...
Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali wants to chat with 'bhai' Lawrence Bishnoi about ‘fayade ki baat’: ‘Aap jail se zoom call’
Vistara flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai receives security threat on social media; safety protocols taken
When Naga Chaitanya revealed how he'd react on meeting ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'I would say...'
IND vs NZ: Devon Conway takes one hand blunder, gets Sarfaraz Khan on duck, watch video here
This film had 3 superstars, actress's character had no name, was made in just 15 days, became a superhit, it earned..
US Presidential polls: Kamala Harris launches sharp attack on rival Donald Trump, says 'he is unfit to serve...'
Who is 'Mahalakshmi' of Ambani family? Know who Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani consider...
Aamir Khan's two relatives worked with him in this superhit film, it earned Rs 6 crore at box office, was later remade..
IND vs NZ test: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fail to impress, India 3 wickets down in first 10 overs