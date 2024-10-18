A three-year-old student, who was sexually assaulted by a housekeeping staffer on a private school campus in Noida, was molested by the same man a few weeks back, the child's mother has claimed

A three-year-old student, who was sexually assaulted by a housekeeping staffer on a private school campus in Noida, was molested by the same man a few weeks back, the child's mother has claimed, as reported by Times of India.

The incident came to light as the victim's parents lodged a complaint at Noida Sector 20 police station on October 9, following which, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The accused, identified as Nityanand who worked as a housekeeping staffer at the school, was held on October 11.

In a conversation with TOI, the victim's mother alleged that the accused took her daughter to the school's medical room, locked the doors and sexually abused her. He jumped out of the window as the child screamed, following which, another staffer - a 'didi' - came looking and she was escorted back to her classroom.

On being asked about the incident, the staffer (Didi) told her teacher that she might have watched some inappropriate videos online.

Following the horrific incident, the child refused to go to school on October 7, and complained of pain in her private parts. She was taken to a paediatrician and the doctor wrote some tests to check for infection, said the victim's mother.

To her parents' shock, the doctor revealed the next day that there was no infection, but she had been sexually assaulted, the mother said. The parents then took the child for counselling. She revealed that a man who served food to the kids at school - a 'Bhaiya' - had pricked her private parts with a stick on October 4.

"Bhaiya danda karte hai’ she kept repeating. That’s when she told us that this was the second time that he had done so. A few weeks back, the same man molested the child when she was on a slide in the school’s playground,” said the mother.

Her mother went on to reveal that she called up her class teacher to enquire of the incident.

"I called up the class teacher on Oct 8 and asked her about the two incidents. To my surprise, the teacher tried to brush away the incident and said that my daughter may have watched an inappropriate video online and may be telling the events as her own. I was taken aback, and asked the teacher that watching a video would not give my daughter pain, redness, and rashes in her private parts,” she said, adding that she approached the police after this.

After the parents registered a complaint at Sec 20 police station, the child's statement was recorded before the Chil Welfare Committee (CWC), and she identified the accused from a set of pictures shown to her by the police.

Subsequently, the staffer was held from Nithari village on October 11. Meanwhile, the CWC also issued a notice to the school and the headmistress.

The headmistress told TOI that she was not aware of the incident and that she got to know as a police team visited the school on October 9.

“The parents did not talk to us about the incident before this,” she said.