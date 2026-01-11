Noida school closure extended amid cold wave and dense fog; check details here

After Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's group pledges Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment in Gujarat, here's what Karan Adani said
DELHI NCR
All schools up to Standard 8 across the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed until Thursday (January 15) amid a severe cold wave, district authorities said on Sunday. According to an order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Pawar, the decision has been taken in accordance with the directions of the district magistrate, news agency PTI reported. The move comes as dense fog and extreme cold conditions continue to grip northern India.
The fresh order applies to all schools from Nursery class to Standard 8 affiliated to any education board operating in the district, including the Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE), ICSE, and the Uttar Pradesh state board. The directive, dated January 9, said that the instructions must be strictly followed by all institutions. The Basic Education Officer has warned that action will be initiated as per rules against schools found in violation of the government order. Earlier, classes had been suspended until January 10 due to the cold wave.
Besides the cold and fog, Noida also continues to suffer from high levels of pollution, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 286, which falls under the 'poor' category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions are likely to prevail till January 13 and temperatures expected to drop to as low as 6 degree Celsius. The weather office has also forecasted dense fog for January 16 and 17, meaning that students and parents may expect a further extension of school closures.