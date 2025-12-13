FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Noida Police cuts speed limits after 15-vehicle pile-up on Eastern Peripheral Expressway; check details

The accident occurred after a vehicle heading towards Palwal on the expressway slowed down due to the dense fog near Samadhipur village, a police official said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

Noida Police cuts speed limits after 15-vehicle pile-up on Eastern Peripheral Expressway; check details
After the accident, Noida traffic police issued an advisory reducing speed limits on the EPE and the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway.
There was a pile-up collision involving around 15 vehicles on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) as thick fog caused poor visibility on Saturday morning. No casualties were reported, and the congestion was cleared within two hours, according to the authorities. The accident occurred after a vehicle heading towards Palwal on the expressway slowed down due to the dense fog near Samadhipur village, a police official said, according to Hindustan Times.

The police officer said: "While the vehicle was moving at a slow speed, another vehicle crashed into it from behind. When both accident-involved vehicles stopped to check damages, another vehicle crashed into them, and within a few minutes, as many as 15 vehicles, including heavy and light vehicles, were involved in a chain collision." A team from the Dadri Police Station reached the accident site and restricted vehicular movement on the EPE.

After the accident, Noida traffic police issued an advisory reducing speed limits on the EPE and the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway. The speed limit for light vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway has been lowered from 100 kilometer per hour (kmph) to 75 kmph. The new speed restriction will come into effect from December 15, the traffic police said. Meanwhile, the speed limit for heavy vehicles will remain unchanged at 60 kmph on the Yamuna Expressway and 50 kmph on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. "The revised limit on the expressway will also be reflected on Google Maps, an initiative that was taken during Road Safety Month in November," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pravin Ranjan Singh said, according to HT.

According to data from the Noida traffic police, 311 people died and 585 were injured in 797 accidents across the district between January and August this year. Last year, 462 people died and 966 others were injured in 1,165 accidents in the district.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
