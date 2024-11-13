Residents across Delhi-NCR might be wondering which airport best suits their travel needs: Noida or Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Here's what we know so far

As the Noida International Airport gears up to open, residents across Delhi-NCR may be wondering which airport best suits their travel needs: Noida or Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

According to The Indian Express report, connectivity to the new airport is set to improve significantly. A 32-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is under construction, linking Western Uttar Pradesh areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, and East Delhi with the airport. This route is expected to open by December, making Noida airport more accessible for residents in areas like Bulandshahr, Hathras, and Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been working on this crucial section, and it's now in the final development stage. “This will be operable in December, benefiting many cities across Delhi, Haryana, and UP,” a senior official from Noida International Airport Limited told The Indian Express. By March, the airport is expected to handle 30 daily flights—earlier than the original plan of April 17.

Travel times from various areas highlight the convenience of Noida airport for certain districts. For instance, Pari Chowk in Greater Noida is just 39 minutes away, while Bulandshahr is approximately 71 minutes.

To improve connectivity further, a Rapid Rail-cum-Metro Project is in the works. At an estimated cost of Rs 20,637 crore, this 72.44-km project aims to connect parts of Delhi with Noida Airport. Approved by the UP government, it’s now awaiting appraisal by the Ministry of Urban Affairs. This Rapid Rail line will also link Noida airport with the Ghaziabad RRTS, extending access from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut.

For travellers in Delhi-NCR, Noida International Airport may soon become a faster, easier option.