Greater Noida news: Muzzles made mandatory for pet dogs in GB Nagar after rising bite cases

The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued guidelines for all Apartment Owners' Associations (AOAs) asking them to establish one or two feeding points within each society for dogs.

Amid the numerous fights related to dogs in the residential societies of Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Animal Welfare Board of India has issued advisory aimed for resolving dog-related incidents.

Guidelines have been posted for strict obedience to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960 and ABC Rules. Officials have also been instructed to run vaccination, sterilisations, and birth control campaigns for stray dogs in the area.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Varma stated that the guidelines were issued amid the rising cases of dog bites in Greater Noida.

"Discussions were held with the authorities of the administration, AOAs, and RWAs in a meeting to address these concerns. The vaccination process is reportedly being conducted more efficiently, and it was suggested to form a committee related to dogs, comprising local authorities, AOAs, RWAs, and dog feeder members," Verma said.

The district administration, along with vaccination and sterilisation campaigns and birth control programs, is actively working to implement the guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India, Verma said.

While, in adjacent Ghaziabad, the municipal corporation raised the registration fee for pet dogs from Rs 500 to Rs 1000, effective from April 1, and the decision has received criticism from all over the animal rights community.

Animal lovers also slammed the existing fee of Rs 500 as many people, especially those who own many stray dogs as their pets. The municipal corporation has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the pet owners if they fail to register.