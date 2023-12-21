Headlines

Noida news: Man who returned from Nepal tests Covid-19 positive

The patient is a 54-year-old male who lives in Noida but works at a multinational company in Gurugram.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Amid a rise in Covid cases in India, a Noida resident has tested positive for the virus. The 54-year-old man works at a multinational company in Gurugram, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Sharma said. It is the first Covid case in Gautam Buddh Nagar after several months. 

"His test sample has been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing. The result is awaited," Sharma said. The man travelled to Nepal earlier this month and also went to work at his Gurugram office after returning, District Surveillance Officer and public healthcare expert Dr Amit Kumar said 

"The patient is asymptomatic and went for the COVID-19 test on his own," Kumar said, adding that this is the only confirmed case in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far. CMO Sharma said testing for the virus had come down in the district this year. People can get themselves tested for Covid at primary and community health centres here and the district hospital, he added.

READ | Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

The healthcare department, meanwhile, urged residents to practise Covid-appropriate measures amid concerns over the infection spreading once again. People should wash their hands with soap for a minute, practice social distancing, use alcohol-based sanitisers, wear face mask when outdoors, among other measures, Kumar said. India on Thursday recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 infections, which took the number of active cases from 2,311 the previous day, to 2,669, according to Union Health Ministry data.

(With inputs from PTI)

