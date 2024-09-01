Twitter
Noida News: FIR to be filed for faulty lifts in housing societies, action to be taken against...

Gautam Buddha Nagar DM has ordered enforcement action under the Disaster Management Act 2005 to prevent accidents caused by a lack of lift maintenance in multi-storey buildings.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 11:16 PM IST

Noida News: FIR to be filed for faulty lifts in housing societies, action to be taken against...
TRENDING NOW

Days after a series of incidents regarding lift accidents in housing societies in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has now decided that if the lift breaks down, an FIR will be filed directly against the maintenance agency and the responsible people.

In a meeting held in the Collectorate auditorium on Friday, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma ordered enforcement action under the Disaster Management Act 2005 to prevent accidents caused by a lack of lift maintenance in multi-storey buildings. The decision comes after numerous complaints were received from residents, who have been repeatedly inconvenienced by malfunctioning elevators in their buildings. The issue has become a significant concern for many, prompting the administration to take decisive action.

Last month, a 16-year-old boy was trapped for nearly 90 minutes in a lift at a society in Greater Noida, triggering widespread panic among residents of the society. Moreover, three people were stuck in the lift of Greater Noida's Amrapali Golf Homes Society for 25 minutes on Friday afternoon. After a lot of effort, the security guards opened the lift gate and took everyone out. People of the society said that at 12 noon, two young men including a woman got stuck inside when the lift suddenly stopped in Tower B-4.

