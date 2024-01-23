Noida likely to get Light Metro to boost connectivity to Jewar Airport; Know how it is different from Metro and Pod taxi

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Noida likely to get Light Metro to boost connectivity to Jewar Airport; Know how it is different from Metro and Pod taxi

The government is preparing to run light metro between Noida International Airport and Pari Chowk and a proposal regarding this has been presented in a high-level meeting held in Lucknow.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The government is planning to introduce a new metro project to provide better connectivity to Noida International Airport. With this regard, they are preparing to run Light metro between Noida International Airport and Pari Chowk and a proposal regarding this has been presented in a high-level meeting held in Lucknow. 

The report has been handed over to Indian Port Rail and Corporation.It is expected to witness light metro in Noida soon.

Earlier there was a plan to run pod taxis, but now a comparative study of both pod taxis and light metro is being held and a report will be prepared, after which a final call will be made in two months. 

Work on the pod taxi project is already being conducted by the Yamuna Authority as they had floated a tender for operating pod taxis on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. However, no company has shown interest in it yet. The companies have demanded that the government bear 40 per cent of the project's cost, however hybrid model could not be agreed upon. Meanwhile, during the recent meeting, it has been decided that along with pod taxi, a study report on light metro should also be prepared.

Light metro is different from pod taxi and metro

Light metro is different from both metro trains and pod taxis. Its name has Metro associated with it but it is operated differently from Metro. Here are the 10 big differences between light metro and pod taxi and metro.

The light metro project is estimated to cost Rs 250 crore per km, while the pod taxi will cost Rs 50 crore per km. 

The light metro will run at a speed of 80 km per hour, while the speed of the pod taxi will be 40 km per hour. Due to carrying more passengers, the operation of light metro will be cheaper in future.

A separate metro track has to be built for metro trains, whereas the track for light metro will be built on the road itself. The corridor of the light metro is on the ground parallel to the road and its station is like a bus stand, unlike metro.

Light Metro has three to four coaches that can accommodate about 300 passengers. In contrast, 4 to 6 people can travel in a pod taxi. While, more than 2 thousand people can travel in a metro train of 8 coaches.

Light metro stations are very small in size, whereas metro stations are bigger.

There is only one entry and exit gate at this station. Whereas in the metro there are multiple.

Either pod taxi or light metro will operate

YIDA CEO, Dr. Arunveer Singh said that a study report on light metro is being prepared and after the study report, the decision to operate one between pod taxi and light metro will be taken.

Light metro will bring boom in Noida 

Managing Director of Group 108, Sanchit Bhutani said that the construction of this new route of Light Metro will lead to huge surge in the demand for property here. This will cause prices of residential and commercial properties to increase rapidly.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

    DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

    World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

    Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

    Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

    Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

    Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

    In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

    Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE