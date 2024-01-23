Noida likely to get Light Metro to boost connectivity to Jewar Airport; Know how it is different from Metro and Pod taxi

The government is preparing to run light metro between Noida International Airport and Pari Chowk and a proposal regarding this has been presented in a high-level meeting held in Lucknow.

The government is planning to introduce a new metro project to provide better connectivity to Noida International Airport. With this regard, they are preparing to run Light metro between Noida International Airport and Pari Chowk and a proposal regarding this has been presented in a high-level meeting held in Lucknow.

The report has been handed over to Indian Port Rail and Corporation.It is expected to witness light metro in Noida soon.

Earlier there was a plan to run pod taxis, but now a comparative study of both pod taxis and light metro is being held and a report will be prepared, after which a final call will be made in two months.

Work on the pod taxi project is already being conducted by the Yamuna Authority as they had floated a tender for operating pod taxis on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. However, no company has shown interest in it yet. The companies have demanded that the government bear 40 per cent of the project's cost, however hybrid model could not be agreed upon. Meanwhile, during the recent meeting, it has been decided that along with pod taxi, a study report on light metro should also be prepared.

Light metro is different from pod taxi and metro

Light metro is different from both metro trains and pod taxis. Its name has Metro associated with it but it is operated differently from Metro. Here are the 10 big differences between light metro and pod taxi and metro.

The light metro project is estimated to cost Rs 250 crore per km, while the pod taxi will cost Rs 50 crore per km.

The light metro will run at a speed of 80 km per hour, while the speed of the pod taxi will be 40 km per hour. Due to carrying more passengers, the operation of light metro will be cheaper in future.

A separate metro track has to be built for metro trains, whereas the track for light metro will be built on the road itself. The corridor of the light metro is on the ground parallel to the road and its station is like a bus stand, unlike metro.

Light Metro has three to four coaches that can accommodate about 300 passengers. In contrast, 4 to 6 people can travel in a pod taxi. While, more than 2 thousand people can travel in a metro train of 8 coaches.

Light metro stations are very small in size, whereas metro stations are bigger.

There is only one entry and exit gate at this station. Whereas in the metro there are multiple.

Either pod taxi or light metro will operate

YIDA CEO, Dr. Arunveer Singh said that a study report on light metro is being prepared and after the study report, the decision to operate one between pod taxi and light metro will be taken.

Light metro will bring boom in Noida

Managing Director of Group 108, Sanchit Bhutani said that the construction of this new route of Light Metro will lead to huge surge in the demand for property here. This will cause prices of residential and commercial properties to increase rapidly.