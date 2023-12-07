Headlines

Newlywed woman killed in shark attack on paddleboarding expedition, details inside

Noida International Airport: 71.1 km, 11 stations, here's how rapid rail goes from Ghaziabad to airport; check route

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

Food vendor makes apple-infused idlis, viral video makes internet nauseous

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's school fee is...; know area covered, amenities

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Newlywed woman killed in shark attack on paddleboarding expedition, details inside

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

Food vendor makes apple-infused idlis, viral video makes internet nauseous

10 best films of Nani

Meet the wife of world's No 1 ODI bowler

5 benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar every day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Noida International Airport: 71.1 km, 11 stations, here's how rapid rail goes from Ghaziabad to airport; check route

It is estimated that the construction of this 71.1 km corridor will cost about Rs 16,000 crores. About Rs 9,000 crore will be used in Phase 1 and the rest in Phase 2.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Noida International Airport: The construction of the Noida International Airport in Jewar is 75% finished. In light of this, a new route will be created departing from Ghaziabad rather than Delhi to link the airport to quick rail to provide direct, fast connectivity.

The task has been assigned to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to draft the DPR over the next 2 months to create a new route through the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) located in Ghaziabad. 

There are reports which state that this project worth Rs 16,000 crore will be finished in two stages. By 2031, this high-speed networking project will be operational.

It is estimated that the construction of this 71.1 km corridor will cost about Rs 16,000 crores. About Rs 9,000 crore will be used in Phase 1 and the rest in Phase 2. This money will be spent by the state government, central government and all three authorities of the district.

The construction of a 71.1 km line will connect the Ghaziabad RRTS to the Noida International Airport in Jewar via rapid rail. There will be eleven stations along this elevated route, which is entirely planned for elevated travel. Ghaziabad RRTS, Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida West (Sector-4), Greater Noida (Sector-2), Knowledge Park- 5, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech-6, Dankaur, Yida North (Sector-18), YEIDA Central (Sector-21, 35), Noida International Airport (Jewar) are all located along this route.

Phase 1: Ghaziabad South will be the first new station following Ghaziabad RRTS. Following this, there are plans to construct seven stations in the first phase: Knowledge Park-5, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech-6, Greater Noida West (Sector-4), and Greater Noida (Sector 2). 

Phase 2: Following this, it is stated that the second phase will see the construction of four stations at Dankaur, Yida North (Sector-18), Yida Central (Sector-21, 35), and Noida International Airport (Jewar). 

There is presently discussion about launching rapid rail connectivity by 2031, however, it will be decided only after the DPR is released.

Progress of Jewar-based Noida International Airport
Let us inform you that the Jewar-based Noida International Airport is scheduled to open for business in 2024. Over 75% of the work for this project has already been completed, indicating that it is being completed quickly.  Preparations are on to start its trial in the last week of February.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'He wanted to become the PM but...': Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha's big revelation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes big statement after BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls

Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer nears Rs 300 crore, becomes his second-highest grossing film

WPL 2024 may follow multi-city format; Mumbai, Bengaluru front-runners: Reports

Mukesh Ambani gets big relief from SAT, SEBI order against Rs 16.39 trillion…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE