Noida International Airport: 71.1 km, 11 stations, here's how rapid rail goes from Ghaziabad to airport; check route

Noida International Airport: The construction of the Noida International Airport in Jewar is 75% finished. In light of this, a new route will be created departing from Ghaziabad rather than Delhi to link the airport to quick rail to provide direct, fast connectivity.

The task has been assigned to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to draft the DPR over the next 2 months to create a new route through the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) located in Ghaziabad.

There are reports which state that this project worth Rs 16,000 crore will be finished in two stages. By 2031, this high-speed networking project will be operational.

It is estimated that the construction of this 71.1 km corridor will cost about Rs 16,000 crores. About Rs 9,000 crore will be used in Phase 1 and the rest in Phase 2. This money will be spent by the state government, central government and all three authorities of the district.

The construction of a 71.1 km line will connect the Ghaziabad RRTS to the Noida International Airport in Jewar via rapid rail. There will be eleven stations along this elevated route, which is entirely planned for elevated travel. Ghaziabad RRTS, Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida West (Sector-4), Greater Noida (Sector-2), Knowledge Park- 5, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech-6, Dankaur, Yida North (Sector-18), YEIDA Central (Sector-21, 35), Noida International Airport (Jewar) are all located along this route.

Phase 1: Ghaziabad South will be the first new station following Ghaziabad RRTS. Following this, there are plans to construct seven stations in the first phase: Knowledge Park-5, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech-6, Greater Noida West (Sector-4), and Greater Noida (Sector 2).

Phase 2: Following this, it is stated that the second phase will see the construction of four stations at Dankaur, Yida North (Sector-18), Yida Central (Sector-21, 35), and Noida International Airport (Jewar).

There is presently discussion about launching rapid rail connectivity by 2031, however, it will be decided only after the DPR is released.

Progress of Jewar-based Noida International Airport

Let us inform you that the Jewar-based Noida International Airport is scheduled to open for business in 2024. Over 75% of the work for this project has already been completed, indicating that it is being completed quickly. Preparations are on to start its trial in the last week of February.