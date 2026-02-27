Noida horror: 6-year-old UKG student at Amity International School locked alone inside parked bus for 6 hours

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

Big relief for The Kerala Story 2 as Kerala HC lifts stay on release

'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s demise

TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce after 25 years of marriage; claims adultery, cruelty

Organised Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selvan

Artificial Intelligence is not only next evolution in go-to-market strategy, it is Interpretive Intelligence

How Gita Wisdom Fuels an International Cricketer's Life: Team USA's Saurabh Netravalkar Speaks with Acharya Prashant

8th Pay Commission Salary scam: Fraudsters lure employees, govt cautions, what you should do?

How PM Modi's visit, India's closeness with Israel will change New Delhi's Middle East politics?

Arshdeep Singh creates history, overtakes Jasprit Bumrah in major T20 World Cup milestone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt

Organised Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selvan

Organized Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selv

Artificial Intelligence is not only next evolution in go-to-market strategy, it is Interpretive Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is not the Only Next Evolution in Go-to-Market Strategy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history

From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration

How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups

Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Noida horror: 6-year-old UKG student at Amity International School locked alone inside parked bus for 6 hours

Parents have alleged that when the bus returned in the afternoon and the child did not disembark at his residential society, after which they contacted the school. They were then informed that the student had been marked absent in the class attendance register.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Noida horror: 6-year-old UKG student at Amity International School locked alone inside parked bus for 6 hours
The family says the child remained inside the parked bus for several hours in heat.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A six-year-old UKG (upper kindergarten) student at Noida's Amity International School was found inside a parked school bus on Thursday, hours after he failed to reach the school. The child was located in a bus parking yard in a remote area of Noida, roughly 25 kilometers from the popular private school. Details of the incident surfaced after a message circulated in parents’ WhatsApp groups, stating that the child had boarded the bus in the morning but did not reach the school campus.

Parents have alleged that when the bus returned in the afternoon and the child did not disembark at his residential society, after which they contacted the school. They were then informed that the student had been marked absent in the class attendance register, though he was marked present in the bus attendance record. They further accused the school of not sending them any alert or communication about the child's absence from the school. The family says that the child remained inside the parked bus for several hours in heat.

School issues statement

Amity International School Noida has issued a statement about the incident, saying the child remained in the bus following a vehicle change that had been necessitated by a mechanical issue. "Upon the matter being brought to our attention, immediate action was taken. The child, who had fallen asleep during transit, was located without delay and safely reunited with the parents. We are relieved to confirm that the student was unharmed," the school's principal Renu Singh said in a statement. "A comprehensive review of transport protocols has been initiated, strict action is being undertaken to ensure accountability, and additional safeguards are being reinforced to prevent any recurrence," the statement added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt
Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt
TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce after 25 years of marriage; claims adultery, cruelty
TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, claims adultery
'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s demise
'No words feel enough': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn Rinku Singh’s father’s
Organised Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selvan
Organized Growth and Business Strategy: The South Indian Food of Chef Vetri Selv
Artificial Intelligence is not only next evolution in go-to-market strategy, it is Interpretive Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence is not the Only Next Evolution in Go-to-Market Strategy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-crore celebration
How much ‘VIROSH’ grand wedding cost? Know insights
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World Cups
Shoaib Malik to Salman Ali Agha: Pakistan's best and worst captains at T20 World
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement