Noida horror: 6-year-old UKG student at Amity International School locked alone inside parked bus for 6 hours

A six-year-old UKG (upper kindergarten) student at Noida's Amity International School was found inside a parked school bus on Thursday, hours after he failed to reach the school. The child was located in a bus parking yard in a remote area of Noida, roughly 25 kilometers from the popular private school. Details of the incident surfaced after a message circulated in parents’ WhatsApp groups, stating that the child had boarded the bus in the morning but did not reach the school campus.

Parents have alleged that when the bus returned in the afternoon and the child did not disembark at his residential society, after which they contacted the school. They were then informed that the student had been marked absent in the class attendance register, though he was marked present in the bus attendance record. They further accused the school of not sending them any alert or communication about the child's absence from the school. The family says that the child remained inside the parked bus for several hours in heat.

School issues statement

Amity International School Noida has issued a statement about the incident, saying the child remained in the bus following a vehicle change that had been necessitated by a mechanical issue. "Upon the matter being brought to our attention, immediate action was taken. The child, who had fallen asleep during transit, was located without delay and safely reunited with the parents. We are relieved to confirm that the student was unharmed," the school's principal Renu Singh said in a statement. "A comprehensive review of transport protocols has been initiated, strict action is being undertaken to ensure accountability, and additional safeguards are being reinforced to prevent any recurrence," the statement added.