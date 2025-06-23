Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Noida on Monday to inaugurate the Association of Indian Universities’ annual meet and the national conference of vice-chancellors at Amity University, according to officials. He is expected to arrive via the DND Flyway and Noida Expressway around

Traffic disruptions are anticipated on key roads in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday and Tuesday (June 23 and June 24) due to VIP movement. Police will implement brief restrictions to manage the passage of dignitaries attending events in the city.

The Noida traffic police announced on Sunday that movement on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Sector 62 to Sector 18 elevated road, and the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway will be temporarily halted during the convoys of visiting dignitaries. Officials suggested that commuters avoid these routes and use alternatives to minimise inconvenience. They added that restrictions are expected to start around 10 am on both days for a short period.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Noida on Monday to inaugurate the Association of Indian Universities’ annual meet and the national conference of vice-chancellors at Amity University, according to officials. He is expected to arrive via the DND Flyway and Noida Expressway around 10 am, traffic officials reported.

"To facilitate this, there will be traffic restrictions during VIP movement on the Noida Expressway, DND Flyway, and nearby areas," said Lakhan Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Noida. He added that vice-chancellors and academicians from various universities will also be using the same route, which will further increase traffic congestion.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will be attending a program at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Sector 62, Noida, on the same day. Following this, she will visit GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management in Greater Noida. Traffic authorities have indicated that Sector 62 and the Knowledge Park area will experience traffic limitations during her visit, including diversions, barriers, and exclusive routes for VIPs.

In view of VVIP security and protocol, the movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be restricted from 7:00 AM until the conclusion of the VVIP event on the same day.

Routes to avoid

During the visit, traffic regulations or short-term diversions will be enforced at various locations along the routes, including:

Sector 62, Sector 60 Underpass Chowk, Elevated Road, Sector 18, Sector 37, Sector 44 Roundabout, Charkha Roundabout, Mayur School Roundabout Sector 126, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway at Chilla/DND, Film City, Mahamaya Flyover, Galgotia Cut, Expomart Roundabout, Pari Chowk, IFS Villa Roundabout, and Sharda Roundabout.

Commuters are adviced to take alternative routes to avoid heavy jams.

Helpline number

Moreover, the Governor is scheduled to attend a conference at Amity University on Tuesday, which will also result in traffic restrictions on the second day. The Governor's university visits are planned for the morning, but the exact timings have not been disclosed. To aid commuters, the traffic police have established a helpline at 9971009001 for traffic inquiries, as stated by officials.