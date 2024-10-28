As Noida residents brace for the festival season, concerns are growing over the potential for even worse conditions due to fireworks and continued pollution

As Diwali approaches, air quality in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad has taken a significant hit, sparking health concerns. On Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in these cities jumped to 304, categorised as ‘very poor’—a stark rise from 169 the day before. This is the first time this season that all three cities recorded such poor air quality on the same day, as reported by TOI.

To put the AQI numbers in perspective, a level between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' while an AQI of 301 to 400 falls under 'very poor.' Air quality over 400 is labelled 'severe,' posing serious health risks. As Noida residents brace for the festival season, concerns are growing over the potential for even worse conditions due to fireworks and continued pollution.

According to the report, local officials have pointed to external factors as part of the problem. DK Gupta, a senior official with the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in Greater Noida, suggested that rising pollution levels could be linked to smoke drifting from Pakistan due to stubble burning. He said, “This is the first time this year that all three cities of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad saw ‘very poor’ air quality on the same day. And our neighbouring country – Pakistan – needs to be blamed for this. Increasing instances of stubble burning have been sending toxic smoke across the border."

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality saw a slight improvement on Monday, though it remains ‘very poor’ with a recorded AQI of 264, down nearly 90 points from the previous day.