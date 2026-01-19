Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh removed after techie's death by drowning; SIT formed to probe case

India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you need to know
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, died after his car plunged into a deep pit late on Friday night. Earlier in the day, the authorities had sacked a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for traffic-related works in the area. Here are more details.
The government of Uttar Pradesh has removed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, M Lokesh, after the tragic death of a techie who drowned in an open ditch at a construction site. Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, died after his car plunged into a deep pit late on Friday night. Earlier in the day, the authorities had sacked a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for traffic-related works in the area where the accident occurred.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. "The team has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit its report to the chief minister within five days," according to a government statement. On Friday night, Mehta was returning home from work when his car collided with a drainage boundary wall and fell into 70-feet-deep ditch filled with water. Police said that poor visibility due to dense fog and overspeeding may have led to the accident. Mehta, who did not know swimming, managed to get out of his car, climbed atop its roof, and even called his father. After being alerted, the local police, along with teams from the fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation, which lasted hours. Mehta and his vehicle were pulled out of the ditch, but he was declared dead. His family and friends have alleged delay in the rescue efforts. "My son struggled for two hours to save his life. Had he been given a little support, he might have survived," his father said.
Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two builders who own the plot, based on a complaint filed by Mehta's father. The FIR has been lodged against MJ Wishtown Planner Limited and Lotus Green Construction Private Limited at the Knowledge Park police station. Local residents have blamed the authorities' negligence for Mehta's death. According to a report by NDTV, locals alleged that the area lacks basic safety measures, such as barricading, street lighting, mobile connectivity, and police patrolling. After the tragedy, the Noida Authority has reportedly installed barricades at the accident spot.