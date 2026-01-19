FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national president

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in compromising act

'Wonder if Mr. expert of cricket...': Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI form soars

Noida Authority CEO sacked after techie Yuvraj Mehta's death – What led to IAS M Lokesh’s removal?

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir revives Islamic rhetoric, raises regional alarm, why is he recasting military identity?

Has Donald Trump raised Greenland issue because he did not get Nobel Peace Prize? What has he told Norwegian PM?

India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you need to know

Afghanistan: 7 killed, many injured after massive explosion at hotel in Central Kabul

Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh removed after techie's death by drowning; SIT formed to probe case

We Have More Content Than Meaning: Ancient Indian Thoughts on Creator Economy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national president

Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national presid

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in compromising act

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in com

'Wonder if Mr. expert of cricket...': Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI form soars

Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Noida Authority CEO sacked after techie Yuvraj Mehta's death – What led to IAS M Lokesh’s removal?

Late on Friday night, Mehta was returning home from work when his car collided with a drainage boundary wall and fell into 70-feet-deep ditch filled with water. Mehta, who did not know swimming, managed to get out of his car, climbed atop its roof, and even called his father.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 08:48 PM IST

Noida Authority CEO sacked after techie Yuvraj Mehta's death – What led to IAS M Lokesh’s removal?
M Lokesh had been serving as the head of Noida Authority since July 2023.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Noida Authority chief executive officer (CEO) M Lokesh has been removed from his position in the aftermath of a techie's tragic death by drowning in an open ditch in the city. He had been serving as the head of Noida Authority since July 2023. His sacking comes amid public uproar over the death of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, who died after his car plunged into a deep pit in Greater Noida's Sector 150 area.

Late on Friday night, Mehta was returning home from work when his car collided with a drainage boundary wall and fell into 70-feet-deep ditch filled with water. Mehta, who did not know swimming, managed to get out of his car, climbed atop its roof, and even called his father. After being alerted, the local police, along with teams from the fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation, which lasted several hours. Mehta and his vehicle were pulled out of the ditch, but he was declared dead. His family and friends have alleged delay in the rescue efforts. Besides, the case has led to public anger, with residents blaming the authorities' negligence for Mehta's death. Locals have alleged that the area lacks basic safety measures, such as barricading, street lighting, covered drains, mobile connectivity, and police patrolling.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. The team has been asked to submit its report to the chief minister within five days. Earlier in the day, the authorities had sacked a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for traffic-related works in the area where the accident occurred. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two builders who own the plot, based on a complaint filed by Mehta's father.

M Lokesh, a 2005-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, had taken over as Noida Authority CEO in July 2023. He had previously served as the Kanpur divisional commissioner. The officer hails from Karnataka, and has also served as divisional commissioner of Saharanpur.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national president
Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national presid
Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in compromising act
Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in com
'Wonder if Mr. expert of cricket...': Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI form soars
Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI
Noida Authority CEO sacked after techie Yuvraj Mehta's death – What led to IAS M Lokesh’s removal?
Noida CEO sacked after techie's death: What led to M Lokesh’s ouster?
Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir revives Islamic rhetoric, raises regional alarm, why is he recasting military identity?
Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir revives Islamic rhetoric, raises regional alarm
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement