'No LPG shortage in Delhi, supply stable and under control', says CM Rekha Gupta

CM Gupta urged people not to be influenced by rumours or panic and to remain calm. The chief minister informed that on Sunday, a total of 1,11,766 bookings were recorded, while the three Oil Marketing Companies delivered 1,30,094 cylinders -- well above the number of bookings.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured residents that both domestic and commercial LPG supplies in the capital city were stable, adequate, and under control. She said there was no shortage of LPG or any other fuel in the city. CM Gupta urged people not to be influenced by rumours or panic and to remain calm. The chief minister informed that on Sunday, a total of 1,11,766 bookings were recorded, while the three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) delivered 1,30,094 cylinders -- well above the number of bookings.

This indicates that pending backlogs are being cleared efficiently and that the supply chain remains robust. The average delivery time has improved to 3.87 days from 4.24 days earlier, ensuring timely doorstep delivery, the Delhi government said in a release. On the commercial side, Delhi has been allocated 6,480 LPG cylinders (19 kg equivalent) per day. In comparison, the average daily offtake over the past week has been only 4,268 cylinders, including 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders, showing that supply is exceeding demand. CM Gupta appealed to all commercial LPG consumers, particularly users of 5 kg cylinders, to avoid unnecessary concern and prevent stockpiling. She stated that the distribution system across the city was functioning smoothly and that adequate stock was available.

Furthermore, a dedicated control room of the Food and Civil Supplies Department is operational, the government said. Commercial consumers facing any difficulty in obtaining LPG cylinders can contact 011-23379836 or 8383824659 between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm on any day of the week, as per the government. The Delhi government has also encouraged consumers and institutions to opt for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) wherever available, as it provides a reliable and continuous fuel supply. Bulk users such as hospitals and educational institutions have been advised to shift to PNG at the earliest opportunity to enhance efficiency, safety, and supply reliability.

Additionally, consumers are being encouraged to consider electric or induction cooking as a medium-term to long-term alternative to ensure uninterrupted energy access. CM Gupta reiterated that the Delhi government was closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and remained fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply across the capital.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).