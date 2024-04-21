Massive fire erupts at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; Watch

According to Delhi Fire Service, "We received information about the fire incident at 6.01 pm. Shortly after receiving the information about the blaze, 8 fire services rushed to the spot."

A massive fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on Sunday evening, said officials.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, fire tenders are on the spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire. The cause of the Fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out in an under-construction building near the Central Secretariat. Fire tenders present on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/E9Q3hbC3Bg — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

Earlier in the day a massive fire broke out in the ground area of an under-construction complex of the new Central Secretariat in Delhi, officials said.

Just drove past a terrible fire engulfing the Ghazipur landfill! Such fire outbreaks are hard to contain and bring into focus the systemic failure of our waste management policies and practices. pic.twitter.com/Aq5JOPQjqO — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) April 21, 2024

The facility is being built under the Union government's ambitious Central Vista project.

Visuals show fire officials dousing the massive blaze that broke out on Sunday evening. According to Delhi Fire Service, "We received information about the fire incident at 6.01 pm. Shortly after receiving the information about the blaze, 8 fire services rushed to the spot."

"The fire broke out in the ground of the under-construction building of the Central Secretariat, where an iron container and wood and some chemical items were kept. At present, the fire has been brought under control," said DFS officials.

