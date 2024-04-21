Twitter
Massive fire erupts at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; Watch

According to Delhi Fire Service, "We received information about the fire incident at 6.01 pm. Shortly after receiving the information about the blaze, 8 fire services rushed to the spot."

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 10:17 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on Sunday evening, said officials.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, fire tenders are on the spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire. The cause of the Fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day a massive fire broke out in the ground area of an under-construction complex of the new Central Secretariat in Delhi, officials said.

The facility is being built under the Union government's ambitious Central Vista project.

Visuals show fire officials dousing the massive blaze that broke out on Sunday evening. According to Delhi Fire Service, "We received information about the fire incident at 6.01 pm. Shortly after receiving the information about the blaze, 8 fire services rushed to the spot."

"The fire broke out in the ground of the under-construction building of the Central Secretariat, where an iron container and wood and some chemical items were kept. At present, the fire has been brought under control," said DFS officials.

For all wire copies - (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

 
