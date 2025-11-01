Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area; rescue ops underway

As per reports, personnel from the local police station were assisting in rescue and evacuation efforts. A fire department official said: "The fire is severe and spreading quickly. Our teams are working on multiple fronts to contain it and prevent it from spreading to adjacent units."

A massive fire erupted at a crockery factory in Wazirpur Industrial Area of Delhi on Saturday afternoon, according to reports. Officials said the blaze started around 3 pm and that a firefighting operation had been launched. Nine fire engines were rushed to the site to douse the flames. Reportedly, a portion of the factory roof collapsed. No casualties or injuries have been reported as yet, though authorities said some workers could be trapped inside.

As per reports, personnel from the local police station were assisting in rescue and evacuation efforts. A fire department official said: "The fire is severe and spreading quickly. Our teams are working on multiple fronts to contain it and prevent it from spreading to adjacent units." The cause of the fire has not been determined as yet, and investigations are ongoing.

Earlier in the day, the Fire Department had received information about a fire that broke out in a house located in Subhash Nagar area in the early hours of Saturday. The call was received around 8:00 am. The fire had erupted in four to five metres of wiring inside the house. The Fire Department arrived at the scene to take control of the situation. The fire was controlled with the help of two fire tenders. No casualties were reported.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).