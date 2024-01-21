Headlines

Delhi ncr

Man in Noida dies after being stabbed, dragged for several kms over old rivalry

During the transportation of the accused to the crime scene for the recovery of the weapon, Anuj and Nitin attacked the officials, resulting in injuries.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Edited by

In a shocking incident, a man lost his life when he was stabbed and dragged for several kilometers by two individuals on a motorcycle in Noida as they sought retribution for an attack on one of their fathers in 2018.

According to the police, Anuj and his cousin Nitin engaged in an argument with Mehndi Hassan before stabbing him late last evening in Noida's Barola. Subsequently, they dragged him through the village, securing his leg to the motorcycle.

Following the brutal act, Anuj and Nitin voluntarily surrendered at the police station. The assailants explained to the police that their motive was to avenge an attack on Anuj's father by Mehndi Hassan a few years earlier.

Upon reaching the police station, Mehndi Hassan was rushed to the hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, as reported by officials.

During the transportation of the accused to the crime scene for the recovery of the weapon, Anuj and Nitin attacked the officials, resulting in injuries. The police resorted to firing in self-defense.

An investigation is underway, and a case has been filed in connection with the incident.

