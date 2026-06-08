Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy: Death toll rises to 22 as foreign national dies during treatment

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police took Keshav Negi, who has been arrested in connection with the fire tragedy, to the incident site as part of its investigation. Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed-and-breakfast where the incident took place.

Another foreign national died while receiving treatment on Sunday (June 7), raising the death toll in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire case to 22. The incident had occurred on Wednesday (June 3) at the Flourish Inn hotel, which left 21 people dead and several others injured. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police took Keshav Negi, who has been arrested in connection with the fire tragedy, to the incident site as part of its investigation. Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed-and-breakfast where the fire incident took place.

On Sunday, officials of the Delhi Police conducted a site visit as they continued to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the fire tragedy. On Saturday, official said that the Delhi Police had arrested Negi in the Malaviya Nagar fire incident. The police stated the investigation had revealed that the cook's negligence led to the fire. Besides Negi, cops have detained several other persons in connection to the fire. During the probe, officials allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and lapses in the hotel building.

The Saket court had, on Saturday, remanded Negi to two days of police custody. Negi was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh after his arrest by the Delhi Police. After hearing an application seeking custodial remand, the court granted two days of police custody. While seeking Negi's custodial remand, the Delhi Police said that his remand was required to investigate the case. The police also said that the fire broke out due to a leakage of cooking gas. Meanwhile, Lovkesh Bajaj, the owner of Flourish Stays hotel in Malviya Nagar, continues to remain in police custody.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).