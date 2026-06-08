FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Protest: Prakash Raj Backs CJP Protest Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

CJP Protest: Prakash Raj Backs CJP Protest Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

'Don't expect the world from him': Sourav Ganguly issues caution over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hype ahead of India debut

Sourav Ganguly issues caution over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hype ahead of India debu

Telangana News: CM Reddy Defends HYDRAA, Says ‘I Demolished Like Anything’; Draws Israel Comparison

Telangana News: CM Reddy Defends HYDRAA, Says ‘I Demolished Like Anything’; Draws Israel Comparison

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy: Death toll rises to 22 as foreign national dies during treatment

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police took Keshav Negi, who has been arrested in connection with the fire tragedy, to the incident site as part of its investigation. Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed-and-breakfast where the incident took place.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 12:15 AM IST

Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy: Death toll rises to 22 as foreign national dies during treatment
The incident had occurred on Wednesday at the Flourish Inn hotel (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Another foreign national died while receiving treatment on Sunday (June 7), raising the death toll in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire case to 22. The incident had occurred on Wednesday (June 3) at the Flourish Inn hotel, which left 21 people dead and several others injured. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police took Keshav Negi, who has been arrested in connection with the fire tragedy, to the incident site as part of its investigation. Negi was employed as a cook at the Malviya Nagar bed-and-breakfast where the fire incident took place.

On Sunday, officials of the Delhi Police conducted a site visit as they continued to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the fire tragedy. On Saturday, official said that the Delhi Police had arrested Negi in the Malaviya Nagar fire incident. The police stated the investigation had revealed that the cook's negligence led to the fire. Besides Negi, cops have detained several other persons in connection to the fire. During the probe, officials allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and lapses in the hotel building.

The Saket court had, on Saturday, remanded Negi to two days of police custody. Negi was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh after his arrest by the Delhi Police. After hearing an application seeking custodial remand, the court granted two days of police custody. While seeking Negi's custodial remand, the Delhi Police said that his remand was required to investigate the case. The police also said that the fire broke out due to a leakage of cooking gas. Meanwhile, Lovkesh Bajaj, the owner of Flourish Stays hotel in Malviya Nagar, continues to remain in police custody.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Digital blackout in Jaipur: Mobile internet shut, bulk SMS banned for 24 hours ahead of major action
Digital blackout in Jaipur: Mobile internet shut, bulk SMS banned for 24 hours
Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy: Death toll rises to 22 as foreign national dies during treatment
Delhi hotel fire: Death toll rises to 22 as foreigner dies during treatment
3 Air India planes damaged by ground equipment during storm at Delhi airport
3 Air India planes damaged by ground equipment during storm at Delhi airport
'Don't expect the world from him': Sourav Ganguly issues caution over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hype ahead of India debut
Sourav Ganguly issues caution over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hype ahead of India debu
Tunnel connecting Delhi and Noida airports? Govt, NHAI begin feasibility study for key project
Tunnel connecting Delhi, Noida airports? Govt begins study for project
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement