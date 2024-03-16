Twitter
Delhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Noida, Ghaziabad to go to poll on April 26, Delhi, Gurugram on...

Among its seven Lok Sabha seats, New Delhi stands as the smallest constituency with 1.48 million electors, while West Delhi emerges as the largest with 2.49 million electors.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 06:49 PM IST

The Election Commission (EC) has officially annonced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will span from April 19 to June 1, divided into seven phases. The counting of votes is slated for June 4. Notably, the dates for voting in Noida and Ghaziabad have also been disclosed, adding granularity to the electoral process.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Noida, Ghaziabad date

In Noida and Ghaziabad, pivotal constituencies in the National Capital Region, the elections are slated for the second phase on April 26. On this significant day, an estimated 1.8 million voters are anticipated to exercise their franchise, shaping the political landscape in these areas.

The political arena is gradually unfolding as parties gear up for the electoral battle. As of now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead by announcing its candidate for the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency. Dr. Mahesh Sharma, the incumbent Member of Parliament, has been nominated by the BJP for the third consecutive time, signaling a continuation of their strategy and faith in his leadership.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Delhi, Gurugram date

Moving beyond Noida and Ghaziabad, the electoral map extends to Delhi and Gurugram, where the electorate will participate in the sixth phase on May 25. The culmination of this democratic exercise will be witnessed through the counting of votes on June 4th. It's estimated that approximately 14.7 million eligible voters will exercise their democratic right in the national capital, contributing to the selection of their representatives.

Delving deeper into the demographics, Delhi presents a diverse electoral landscape. Among its seven Lok Sabha seats, New Delhi stands as the smallest constituency with 1.48 million electors, while West Delhi emerges as the largest with 2.49 million electors. As per data sourced from the office of the chief electoral officer of Delhi, as of February 1, 2024, the capital boasts a total of 14,742,145 electors, comprising 7,998,652 male and 6,742,330 female electors, showcasing a balanced participation in the democratic process.

