'Is snatching away your child's phone a sin?': Father of three sisters who died by alleged suicide in Ghaziabad

Chetan Kumar, the father of the three sisters who died by alleged suicide in Ghaziabad, has spoken out as an investigation into the shocking and complex case continues. Kumar said he loved the three girls, and came to know about the incident after his wife found out that the daughters had locked the door of the room from the inside. The three siblings -- aged 16, 14, and 12 years -- died after allegedly jumping from the window of their flat on the ninth-floor of a high-rise building.

Speaking with news agency PTI, Kumar said: "I used to pamper my children a lot…They would watch Korean dramas, Korean games, and Korean reels. Their eyes were swollen, which is why I snatched away their phones." He added: "They were angry about it. Is snatching away your child's phone a sin? I snatched their phones because their eyes had swollen."

Police have said there is no indication of foul play so far and that initial findings suggest the girls jumped to their deaths one after the other. Officials are looking into the father’s claims of the girls' online gaming addiction and obsession with the Korean culture. Investigators have also unveiled a complex family structure, saying Kumar currently has three wives, who are biological sisters. Police also said that the family had been under financial strain since the Covid-19 pandemic and faced heavy debts. A suicide note had been recovered from the scene, which has since been sent for forensic examination. The case has renewed seriuos questions about gaming addiction and alleged Korean culture obsession.