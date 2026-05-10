Railways approves elevated loop linking Shalimar Bagh and Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

CM Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying that such projects will further pave the way for transforming the capital into 'Viksit Delhi'.

The Delhi government has achieved a breakthrough regarding two key traffic projects in North-West Delhi, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing that the Indian Railways has approved the widening of the Railway Over Bridge located on the Outer Ring Road at Haiderpur Badli to ease traffic congestion at Mukarba Chowk. Further, the Railways has also cleared the proposed elevated loop connecting Shalimar Bagh and Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, which crosses over railway tracks, an official release from the Delhi CMO said. These approvals were granted after extensive technical scrutiny and correspondence between the Delhi government and the Northern Railway (NR).

CM Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying that such projects will further pave the way for transforming the capital into 'Viksit Delhi' (translated: Developed Delhi). The chief minister said the Delhi Government is committed to developing a modern, safe, and uninterrupted transport network across the city. She noted that both these North-West Delhi corridors have long been burdened by heavy traffic movement, with thousands of commuters and goods carriers passing through the area every day. Once completed, these projects are expected to substantially reduce congestion and provide faster, safer, and smoother connectivity to the public.

CM Gupta said the Public Works Department (PWD) had submitted the required drawings and technical proposals for both the projects to the Railways. After detailed scrutiny, the Railways found the proposals technically feasible and issued an in-principle No Objection Certificate with the approval of the Divisional Railway Manager. She added that the Railways has mandated that construction work must be carried out under prescribed safety standards and technical supervision to ensure that railway operations and traffic movement are not adversely affected in the future.

Gupta further said that the Delhi Government is working at a fast pace to identify major traffic bottlenecks across the city and develop long-term solutions for them. She pointed out that Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road, and Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar are among Delhi's busiest corridors. She stated that the implementation of the abovementioned projects will strengthen regional connectivity, reduce travel time, and provide much relief to commuters.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).