IMD weather update: Rains predicted in THESE cities, know here

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. The light rain is likely to bring down the temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with drizzle for Tuesday in Delhi-NCR, as the minimum temperature settled at 22.7 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was recorded at 63%, according to data shared by the weather department.



The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.



The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. The light rain is likely to bring down the temperature.



Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh amid the possibility of rain in several districts.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday witnessed waterlogging after heavy rain lashed the city on Monday.

With agency inputs