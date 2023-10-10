IMD weather update: Rains predicted in THESE cities, know here

Headlines

How to prevent your demat account from becoming dormant?

Rhea Kapoor claims trade journalist is encouraging violence against Thank You For Coming makers: 'I was told to pay...'

Anant Ambani's Rs 18 crore watch most expensive in the world? Here's the truth

Vishal Bhardwaj's surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra isn't 'Khufiya' anymore, see their viral photo with Malti Marie

This ex-skipper bought most expensive house owned by cricketer worth Rs 172 crore; not Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar

How to prevent your demat account from becoming dormant?

Rhea Kapoor claims trade journalist is encouraging violence against Thank You For Coming makers: 'I was told to pay...'

Anant Ambani’s Rs 18 crore watch most expensive in the world? Here’s the truth

5 biggest upcoming IPOs in India

Ayurvedic drinks to naturally improve sleep

Superfoods to boost testosterone levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Israel Hamas War: What's at stake for Indian economy, will take a hit? Explained

Israel Hamas War: Israel on war foot; Gaza under attack, bloodbath continues in the war-torn region

Israel Hamas: Heart wrenching videos of war shows devastation & cruelty; Israel attacks, Gaza burns

Rhea Kapoor claims trade journalist is encouraging violence against Thank You For Coming makers: 'I was told to pay...'

Vishal Bhardwaj's surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra isn't 'Khufiya' anymore, see their viral photo with Malti Marie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu burns the internet, flaunts her curves in pink saree

IMD weather update: Rains predicted in THESE cities, know here

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. The light rain is likely to bring down the temperature.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with drizzle for Tuesday in Delhi-NCR, as the minimum temperature settled at 22.7 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was recorded at 63%, according to data shared by the weather department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the capital's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius. The light rain is likely to bring down the temperature.

Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh amid the possibility of rain in several districts.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday witnessed waterlogging after heavy rain lashed the city on Monday.

With agency inputs

