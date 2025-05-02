Several parts of the city, including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, and Dwarka, reported waterlogging. The Delhi airport shared an advisory on X, informing travelers that some flights have been affected.

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds hit Delhi and nearby cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) early Friday morning, offering much-needed relief from the scorching heat. However, the sudden change in weather also caused disruptions, especially to air travel.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi today. Some areas in Delhi-NCR even saw hail.

Several parts of the city, including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, and Dwarka, reported waterlogging. The Delhi airport shared an advisory on X, informing travelers that some flights have been affected. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates.

Palam station reported wind speeds of up to 74 kmph. Due to the rain, temperatures are expected to stay below 40 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

The IMD has also warned of similar weather in other parts of India. Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected in areas of north, east, and south India. States like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh may see lightning, hail, and squally winds.

In Odisha, strong winds and lightning were forecast in Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Rayagada districts. The IMD warned of possible damage to huts, crops, and trees. Power and communication lines may also be disrupted.