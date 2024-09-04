Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome as he arrives in Singapore, shows off his ‘dhol’ skills

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza war protest by…

Anushka Sharma returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome as he arrives in Singapore, shows off his ‘dhol’ skills

Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome as he arrives in Singapore, shows off his ‘dhol’ skills

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Seven most haunted places in India 

Seven most haunted places in India 

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiyaan Vikram on Thagalaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu on director Pa Ranjith's inspiration for writing strong female roles

Chiyaan Vikram on Thagalaan, Parvathy Thiruvothu on director Pa Ranjith's inspiration for writing strong female roles

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain lashed several areas of Delhi NCR on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging, particularly in Gurugram, and causing traffic jams in the city.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Heavy rain lashed several areas of Delhi NCR on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging, particularly in Gurugram, and causing traffic jams in the city. 

Moreover, several areas in the capital also witnessed waterlogged streets due to the rains. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi as heavy rainfall lashed the city.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, with the humidity level recorded at 85 percent. Delhi NCR is expected to experience light rains and thunderstorms in the coming days.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, with the chance of rain continuing the entire day.

Temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain low, with the minimum temperature expected to remain around 25 degrees Celsius throughout the week. While there is no forecast of rain for tomorrow (September 5) yet, it is expected Delhi will witness light rains over the weekend.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Watch: Actor Jiiva gets into ugly fight with reporters on being asked about Justice Hema Committee

Watch: Actor Jiiva gets into ugly fight with reporters on being asked about Justice Hema Committee

KBC 16: Can you answer this Rabindranath Tagore question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

KBC 16: Can you answer this Rabindranath Tagore question that made contestant lose Rs 25 lakh on Big B's show?

Kolkata: Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, arrested by CBI

Kolkata: Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, arrested by CBI

'It was scary to wake up to...': Another trainee doctor shares harrowing experience at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college

'It was scary to wake up to...': Another trainee doctor shares harrowing experience at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement