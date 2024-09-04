Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain lashed several areas of Delhi NCR on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging, particularly in Gurugram, and causing traffic jams in the city.

#WATCH | Haryana: Rainfall in Gurugram causes traffic jams in several parts of the city.



(Visuals from Rajiv Chowk)

Moreover, several areas in the capital also witnessed waterlogged streets due to the rains. The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi as heavy rainfall lashed the city.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, with the humidity level recorded at 85 percent. Delhi NCR is expected to experience light rains and thunderstorms in the coming days.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, with the chance of rain continuing the entire day.

Temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain low, with the minimum temperature expected to remain around 25 degrees Celsius throughout the week. While there is no forecast of rain for tomorrow (September 5) yet, it is expected Delhi will witness light rains over the weekend.

