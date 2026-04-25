FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'

'He made Rs 1 crore': Sreesanth ends all ties with Harbhajan Singh, blocks him on Instagram over slapgate row

Raghav Chadha loses over 1 million followers on Instagram in 24 hours after BJP switch

Gurugram: 29-year-old man invites fiancee home, dies after overdosing on 'sex-enhancing' drugs

Michael Jackson estate faces sexual abuse allegations from four siblings as pop star's biopic opens strong at box office

The Chainsmokers meet their 'new friend' Mohanlal ahead of Dallas show, netizens call it 'biggest crossover of 2026'

H-1B Visa Crisis: US lawmakers propose 3-year ban, how will it impact Indian workers?

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s ‘sabzi’ post goes viral after ex-AAP leader switch

Asha Bhosle's grandson Chin2 Bhosle says singer treated him like a friend: 'We could talk about anything under the sun'

BJP leader Parvesh Verma calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Delhi's Rehman Dacoit’, reveals AAP chief 'Sheesh Mahal 2'

  • LATEST
Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'

Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil'

Gurugram: 29-year-old man invites fiancee home, dies after overdosing on 'sex-enhancing' drugs

Man invites fiancee home, dies after taking 'sex-enhancing' drugs

The Chainsmokers meet their 'new friend' Mohanlal ahead of Dallas show, netizens call it 'biggest crossover of 2026'

The Chainsmokers meet their 'new friend' Mohanlal ahead of Dallas show

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy

HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Gurugram: 29-year-old man invites fiancee home, dies after overdosing on 'sex-enhancing' drugs

Police said the incident came to light on Thursday morning when Rohit's co-worker contacted the authorities. The colleague said they usually traveled to the office together, but Rohit neither answered his phone nor opened the door that day.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 03:56 PM IST

Gurugram: 29-year-old man invites fiancee home, dies after overdosing on 'sex-enhancing' drugs
Cops recovered wrappers of some medicines and health supplements from the victim's room.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 29-year-old man died after overdosing on a sex-enhancing drug in Gurugram, according to the city police. The victim, who has been identified as Rohit Lal, was a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra and had been working at the Quality Council of India (QCI) in Delhi. He had been living in a rented flat in Sector 53 area of Gurugram.

Police said the incident came to light on Thursday morning (April 23) when Rohit's co-worker contacted the authorities. The colleague said they usually traveled to the office together, but Rohit neither answered his phone nor opened the door on that day. Police reached his residence and broke open the door as they found Rohit lying dead on the bed. Cops also recovered wrappers of some medicines and health supplements from the room.

A senior investigating officer reportedly said that initial findings suggest Rohit had invited his fiancee to meet him, but he died before she could arrive. Police believe Rohit had taken a sex-enhancing drug, and a possible overdose may have led to a heart attack. A post-mortem was carried out and Rohit's body was handed over to his family. Police have sent the viscera and the recovered medicines to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. "The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the viscera report is received. We are investigating all aspects," Gurugram Sector 53 Station House Officer (SHO) Satender Rawal reportedly said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'
Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil'
'He made Rs 1 crore': Sreesanth ends all ties with Harbhajan Singh, blocks him on Instagram over slapgate row
'He made Rs 1 crore': Sreesanth ends all ties with Harbhajan Singh, blocks him
Raghav Chadha loses over 1 million followers on Instagram in 24 hours after BJP switch
Raghav Chadha loses over 1 million followers on Instagram after BJP switch
Gurugram: 29-year-old man invites fiancee home, dies after overdosing on 'sex-enhancing' drugs
Man invites fiancee home, dies after taking 'sex-enhancing' drugs
Michael Jackson estate faces sexual abuse allegations from four siblings as pop star's biopic opens strong at box office
Michael Jackson estate faces sexual abuse allegations from four siblings
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement