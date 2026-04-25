Gurugram: 29-year-old man invites fiancee home, dies after overdosing on 'sex-enhancing' drugs

Police said the incident came to light on Thursday morning when Rohit's co-worker contacted the authorities. The colleague said they usually traveled to the office together, but Rohit neither answered his phone nor opened the door that day.

A 29-year-old man died after overdosing on a sex-enhancing drug in Gurugram, according to the city police. The victim, who has been identified as Rohit Lal, was a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra and had been working at the Quality Council of India (QCI) in Delhi. He had been living in a rented flat in Sector 53 area of Gurugram.

Police said the incident came to light on Thursday morning (April 23) when Rohit's co-worker contacted the authorities. The colleague said they usually traveled to the office together, but Rohit neither answered his phone nor opened the door on that day. Police reached his residence and broke open the door as they found Rohit lying dead on the bed. Cops also recovered wrappers of some medicines and health supplements from the room.

A senior investigating officer reportedly said that initial findings suggest Rohit had invited his fiancee to meet him, but he died before she could arrive. Police believe Rohit had taken a sex-enhancing drug, and a possible overdose may have led to a heart attack. A post-mortem was carried out and Rohit's body was handed over to his family. Police have sent the viscera and the recovered medicines to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. "The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the viscera report is received. We are investigating all aspects," Gurugram Sector 53 Station House Officer (SHO) Satender Rawal reportedly said.