Gurugram road rage: 2 college students arrested for chasing man's vehicle, assaulting him

Police said the two accused, residents of Vipul World in Gurugram's Sector 48, were arrested on Saturday within hours of the incident. Their black Mahindra Scorpio-N has also been seized by the cops.

Two 22-year-old graduates from Gurugram have been arrested in a shocking case of road rage. The two youngsters had allegedly chased a man's vehicle for nearly a kilometer, smashed his car windows, and assaulted him after he failed to give way to their speeding Mahindra Scorpio car. The attack was captured on camera by the victim, who suffered a shoulder injury and multiple cuts on his face from shattered glass.

Police said the two accused, residents of Vipul World in Gurugram's Sector 48, were arrested on Saturday (June 20) within hours of the incident. Their black Mahindra Scorpio-N has also been seized by the cops. However, the identities of the accused have not been revealed. In a post on X, the Gurugram Police said: "After a verbal altercation over not giving way to a vehicle, in a case involving vandalism of the vehicle, assault, and threats, the Gurugram Police took swift action and arrested 02 accused within just a few hours. Scorpio vehicle used in the incident recovered."

The victim, a 45-year-old resident of Chittaranjan Park in Delhi, was traveling from Gurugram's Sohna Road towards Udyog Vihar when the incident took place between 2 pm and 2:10 pm on Saturday, the police said, adding that the accused were speeding and frequently changing lanes while overtaking other vehicles. The victim suffered a shoulder injury after being hit with a heavy stick and sustained several cuts on his face and near his eyes. A video recorded by him during the incident is being widely circulated on social media platforms.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Gurugram Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Sadar police station. It has been filed under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 281 (rash driving), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage of Rs 20,000 or more but less than Rs 1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).