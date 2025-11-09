Gurugram shocker: Class 11 student shot at by two classmates in posh housing society

The gun reportedly belonged to the father of one of the accused. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Both the accused have been detained by the police.

When and how did the incident occur?

The incident took place at Central Park Resorts in Gurugram's Sector 48 on Saturday night. One of the accused called the 17-year-old victim to an apartment rented by his father. An initial investigation has revealed that the accused attacked the victim over a quarrel they had earlier. All three teenagers study in a school near the housing society.

What action is the police taking?

The victim's mother has filed a complaint at Sadar Police Station. She said one of the accused had arrived at their house to pick up her son. Police said that a team rushed to the spot but found that the victim had already been taken to Medanta Hospital. Police have recovered one pistol, a magazine, five live cartridges, one empty shell, and another magazine with 65 live cartridges from a box in the apartment. A forensic team was also sent to the crime scene. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. They have also appealed to all firearm owners to keep their licensed weapons securely and out of children's reach.