Green firecrackers vs regular firecrackers? Know the basic difference between the two ahead of Diwali 2025

Many environmental experts have recommended green crackers over regular ones, so letus explore the basic differences and the significant differences between the two.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers in the Delhi NCR region, from October 18 to 20. But this has also been limited within timings from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm. However, the use of regular firecrackers has been a major concern for the residents of the judiciary, the state government, and over 200 million residents of the NCR. So, suppose you are a Delhi NCR resident and also ready to enjoy the festival of lights in the coming days. In that case, it is highly recommended that you must know the difference between the types of firecrackers that were previously used and are now permitted by the court.

Difference between Green Firecracker and Regular Firecracker

The firecrackers that we have been using for decades are made up of common metallic salts and oxidisers, including barium nitrate, potassium chlorate, sulfur, and aluminum, which produce vibrant colours, but release noxious gases and tiny particulate matter that are surely harmful to us. The emissions from these can cause respiratory diseases and illnesses, and the national capital of our country has been a prime example of this every year.

However, a green cracker, which is said to be an eco-friendly one, is much better for the environment and the residents of Delhi NCR. If you are also one of a Delhiites, then we are revealing you the best trick to identify to buy the green cracker with which you can also light up the sky of the national capital, without polluting the environment.

A green cracker will have a CSIR–NEERI logo and certification, and one can also check the QR code or barcode for verification. For those unversed, green crackers don't contain the harmful chemicals found in conventional crackers, such as aluminum, barium, potassium nitrate, and carbon, which are harmful to the environment. But they use less harmful materials and their materials cause significantly less pollution. Additionally, green crackers are smaller and quieter, so they don't cause noise pollution.