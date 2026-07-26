Greater Noida: Contractor arrested, two officials sacked after 6-year-old drowns in water-filled pit

Police said the victim, a resident of Kaladham Society in Knowledge Park 2 area, died after drowning in a 10-feet-deep pit while playing with a friend around 7 pm on Saturday. Investigators found that the pit had been dug by the Greater Noida Authority for a borewell.

Police have arrested a 53-year-old contractor in connection with the death of a 6-year-old boy who drowned in a deep water-filled pit inside a residential society in Greater Noida on Saturday evening (July 25). A supervisor and a technical supervisor employed with the Greater Noida Authority have also been removed from their duties after the incident. The authority said in a statement that it had filed a complaint against the contractor at the Knowledge Park Police Station.

Ravi Shankar Nim, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Greater Noida, said: "Contractor Manoj Jain, 53, a resident of Crossings Republik in Ghaziabad, was arrested for negligence on Sunday, and further investigation is underway." Meanwhile, the Greater Noida Authority said: "The contractor company has been blacklisted, and water department supervisor Akash Kumar and technical supervisor Jonny Kumar have been removed from their active duties for negligence." It added: "The names of the Supervisor and Technical Supervisor have also been prioritised for inclusion in the FIR, and directions for a departmental enquiry have also been initiated by the CEO."

Police said the victim, a resident of Kaladham Society in Knowledge Park 2 area, died after drowning in a 10-feet-deep pit while playing with a friend around 7 pm on Saturday. Police investigation found that the pit had been dug by the Greater Noida Authority for a borewell a few days ago. It has been revealed that the site lacked safety measures such as signboards and barricading. Based on a complaint from the victim's father, the police have registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 115 (act endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials said that action would be taken against senior officers of the Greater Noida Authority if their negligence is found during the probe. The authority's chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar NG has directed officials to ensure safety measures at all work sites.