Viral Video: Greater Noida man drives sports car with child sitting on roof, gets arrested after outrage

A video has gone viral showing a man driving a sports car with a child lying on its rooftop, an act that has sparked widespread public outrage. The incident reportedly took place in the Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida in the national capital region (NCR). In the clip that has been widely shared on social media platforms, a child can be seen stretched across the rear windshield even as the white sports car is driven at a seemingly high speed.

According to the police, the driver has been identified as Ankit Pal, a resident of 12th Avenue, Gaur City-2 area. Police have arrested Pal and seized the vehicle involved in the stunt. Authorities said the act was not only a blatant violation of traffic laws but also a serious criminal offence that endangered the life of a minor. Investigators said both the car owner and the child seen in the video are social media influencers, and had performed the stunt for online popularity.

Police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Ankit Pal under relevant sections of the law. He was also produced before a court and subsequently sent to judicial custody. Police said no charges have been filed against the child’s parents so far. "We are looking into the negligence of the child’s parents. The family could not be located. But we will investigate the matter," SHO KG Sharma said, according to Hindustan Times. The incident has reignited concerns over the rising number of stunt-driving cases in Noida and Greater Noida. Meanwhile, officials have reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating traffic laws or endangering public safety.