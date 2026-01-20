FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

DELHI NCR

GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves slightly

The strictest anti-pollution curbs under GRAP-4 were imposed in Delhi-NCR after the AQI entered the 'severe' category on Saturday. Delhi's AQI was recorded at 378 on Tuesday, falling in the 'very poor' category. The city had registered an AQI of 410 on Monday and 440 on Sunday.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

GRAP-4 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves slightly
Delhi's AQI was recorded at 378 on Tuesday, falling in the 'very poor' category.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday (January 20) announced the revocation of GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi and surrounding areas after a slight improvement in air quality index (AQI). The strictest anti-pollution curbs under the fourth level of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were imposed in Delhi-NCR after the AQI entered the 'severe' category on Saturday (January 17). Delhi's AQI was recorded at 378 on Tuesday, falling in the 'very poor' category. The city had registered an AQI of 410 on Monday and 440 on Sunday.

The CAQM, a central agency, said in a statement on Tuesday: "Owing to favourable meteorological conditions and an increase in wind speed, the AQI of Delhi has shown improvement and was recorded as 378 (‘Very Poor’) on 20.01.2026. Further, IMD/IITM forecasts indicate that the AQI of Delhi is likely to remain in this range in the coming days." It added that it had decided to "revoke with immediate effect its order dated 17.01.2026 invoking actions under Stage IV (‘Severe+’ Category, AQI > 450) of the extant GRAP."

But officials have said that all measures under GRAP-3 and the below levels will continue to remain in force across Delhi-NCR. These include limits on polluting activities and a closer monitoring of emissions to prevent fresh spikes in pollution levels. Authorities have asked enforcement agencies to stay alert and ensure that the remaining curbs are followed strictly. Residents have also been urged to cooperate by adhering to pollution-control guidelines. Poor air quality is a recurring issue in Delhi, which worsens each winter season, especially after Diwali when many people burst firecrackers to celebrate the festival.

