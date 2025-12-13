FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
GRAP 4 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI crosses 450: What's allowed and what's not?

In a statement released today, the committee said: "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has decided to invoke all actions envisaged under Stage IV of the extant GRAP—‘Severe+’ air quality."

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 08:55 PM IST

GRAP 4 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI crosses 450: What's allowed and what's not?
Delhi's AQI has crossed 450, falling in the 'Severe+' category.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday said it had decided to impose the fourth and final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as pollution levels in the national capital region (NCR) continued to worsen. In an official statement released this evening, the committee said: "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has decided to invoke all actions envisaged under Stage IV of the extant GRAP—‘Severe+’ air quality (Delhi AQI above 450)—with immediate effect across the entire NCR." Let us tell you what's allowed and what's restricted under GRAP-4.

What are the main restrictions under GRAP-4?

All construction and demolition work -- including earthwork, excavation, piling, and structural activity.
Operation of stone crushers, brick kilns, hot mix plants, and mining units.
Industrial operations which use coal, furnace oil or other unapproved fuels.
Entry of diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles into Delhi, barring those carrying essential items.
Use of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheeler vehicles.
Operation of non-essential inter-state diesel buses that are not BS-VI, electric or CNG.
Use of diesel-run generator sets, except for emergency and essential services.
Open burning of any kind, including of waste material and biomass.
Any other activity that may lead to increased generation of dust or emissions.

What all is allowed under GRAP-4?

Construction work linked to essential services like the metro, rail, airports, highways, defence, healthcare, and sanitation.
Emergency repair and maintenance work, subject to strict dust-control measures.
Movement of electric, CNG, and BS-6 compliant vehicles.
Public transport services, including buses and the metro.
Vehicles used by persons with disabilities (PWDs).
Schools may shift to online or hybrid mode, especially for younger students.
Offices may reduce physical presence of staff and encourage work-from-home arrangements.
Power generation units supplying electricity.
Use of diesel generators for hospitals, data centres, telecom services, and emergency requirements.

