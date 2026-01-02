GRAP-3 curbs lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves: What are the restrictions under GRAP-1 and GRAP-2?

After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy
DELHI NCR
Authorities on Friday lifted wide-ranging restrictions under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) citing an improvement in air quality due to rain and strong winds. These curbs were first imposed in November and then again in December when air quality in the capital turned severe. Last week, the strictest measures under the fourth stage of GRAP had been removed after slight improvement in air quality index (AQI). Despite Friday's decision on pollution curbs, GRAP-1 and GRAP-2 measures will continue to remain in place.
GRAP-1 curbs largely target dust and industrial emissions. Meanwhile, GRAP-2 tightens the curbs on a wider range of pollution sources. Under GRAP-2, the use of coal and firewood is restricted, and the operation of diesel-run generator sets is also limited. These measures come on top of intensified road sweeping and daily water sprinkling on major stretches to control dust, along to steps to ease traffic congestion across Delhi-NCR.
At 5:30 pm on Friday, Delhi's AQI stood at 230, falling in the 'poor' category -- a significant improvement from 380 ('very poor' category) recorded on January 1 or New Year's Day. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and above 400 as 'severe' and 'severe plus'.