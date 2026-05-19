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GRAP-1 restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality slips into 'poor' category

Citing data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Commission for Air Quality Management said that the AQI in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain in the 'poor' category in the coming days.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 19, 2026, 08:24 PM IST

GRAP-1 restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality slips into 'poor' category
GRAP-1 curbs are imposed when the AQI is between 201 and 300.
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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage-1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and neighbouring cities after the air quality index (AQI) slipped into 'poor' category on Tuesday (May 19). Citing data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the CAQM said that the AQI in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain in the 'poor' category in the coming days.

In its order issued on Tuesday, the CAQM said: "The AQI of Delhi has shown increasing trend and recorded as 208 (‘Poor’ Category) today. Further, the forecast by IMD/ IITM indicates AQI to remain in ‘Poor’ category in coming days." The Commission added: "The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I (‘Poor’ Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect."

The CAQM further said in the order: "Actions under Stage-I of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I."

What are the curbs under GRAP-1?

Proper implementation of dust mitigation measures
No illegal dumping of waste in open areas
Periodic mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads
Regular lifting of municipal construction and hazardous waste from dump sites
Greater use of anti-smog guns and dust suppression measures
Ban on open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste
Complete ban on coal or firewood in tandoors in hotels, restuarants, and open eateries

What are different stages of GRAP?

GRAP-1 curbs are imposed when the AQI is between 201 and 300 ('Poor' category)
GRAP-2: AQI between 301 and 400 ('Very poor' category)
GRAP-3: AQI between 401 and 450 ('Severe' category)
GRAP-4: AQI above 450 ('Severe Plus' category)

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