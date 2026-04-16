GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI falls into 'poor' category

Delhi's AQI hovered around 226, which falls under the 'poor' category, as per the CAQM. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the AQI of Delhi and its neighbouring cities will remain in the 'poor' category for the next two days.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and its surrounding cities as the capital's air quality index (AQI) entered the 'poor' category. The CAQM -- a central anti-pollution panel -- said in a statement on Thursday that the capital has been seeing an increase in pollution due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Delhi's AQI hovered around 226, which falls under the 'poor' category, as per the CAQM. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the AQI of Delhi and its neighbouring cities will remain in the 'poor' category for the coming two days.

The CAQM said in the statement: "The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect. Actions under Stage-1 of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-1."

Curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan come into force when the AQI crosses 200. The categories are as follows:

Poor: Between 201 and 300

Very Poor: 301 to 400

Severe: 401 to 450

Severe Plus: Above 450

Delhi on Thursday felt the heat as the mercury breached the 40 degree mark, the highest this year so far. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degree Celsius -- 3.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 20.3 degree Celsius -- 1.3 degrees below normal.