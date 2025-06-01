Good news for job seekers in Delhi NCR region as more than 200 new industries are all ready to set up in Ghaziabad's Bapudham Industrial Pocket. The establishment of the large scale industries in Ghaziabad will ensure a massive job boom in the Delhi NCR region.

Good news for job seekers in Delhi NCR region as more than 200 new industries are all ready to set up in Ghaziabad's Bapudham Industrial Pocket. The establishment of the large scale industries in Ghaziabad will ensure a massive job boom in the Delhi NCR region, as per the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).

Will attract multiple sectors

The plots were already allotted, but industries were unable to set up due to lack of electricity supply. Now, the GDA has approved the installment of an 11 KV industrial power feeder. The newly allotted plots in the Madhuban Bapudham, will attract the construction of commercial infrastructure, from Hotels, multiplexes to hospitals. This will boost the economy of the region, transforming Madhuban Bapudham into a modern, self-sustained township and business district.

Surge in employment

This initiative will be a major boost to employment. Thousands of jobs will be generated, curbing the problem of unemployment. Both skilled and unskilled workers will benefit from this. Other sectors like real estate and transport sectors will get indirect benefits with this fast pace industrialization of the region.

Ghazibad's industrial expansion

Ghaziabad already have 24 industrial areas, including Kavinagar, Bulandshahr, South Side GT Road, Sahibabad, Meerut Road, Udyog Kunj NH-24, Dasna, Loni Industrial Estate, Mukand Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Amrit Steel Compound, Anand Industrial Estate, Mohan Nagar Industrial Estate, Punjab All Expeller Compound, Loni Road Industrial Area, Expeller Compound, Loni Road Industrial Area, etc. However, this new expansion will position Ghaziabad among the fastest growing industrial clusters in NCR.

This planned expansion is part of Uttar Pradesh government’s broader push for industrial development in the state under its “Ease of Doing Business” framework to attract both domestic and international investors.