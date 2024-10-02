Twitter
Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Good news for Delhi-NCR! Hindon Bridge construction work resumes, to cut distance for Noida, Greater Noida commuters by…

After multiple delays, the Hindon Bridge project resumes its construction work, promising congestion and traffic free travel for Noida and Greater Noida commuters.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 01:47 PM IST

After a long wait, the commuters could take a sigh of relief as the much-delayed Hindon Bridge project’s construction work resumed. As per the latest report, the project is expected to be completed by 2026. The project was started in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019 with an aim to reduce the travel time distance between Noida and Greater Noida. Due to land issues, the authorities had to halt the project. After four years of delay, the bridge construction has now begun to facilitate smooth connectivity between Greater Noida’s LG Chowk and Noida Sector 146. 

Relief to commuters travelling to Surajpur

The construction of the Hindon Bridge will reduce the congestion on Pari Chowk which connects Greater Noida, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and the Yamuna Expressway. The project will enable commuters to escape the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway while travelling toward LG Chowk and Surajpur. The travel distance will be cut short by approximately 10km making commuters’ travel experience trouble-free. 

Industrial development in adjoining sectors

Besides travel ease, the Hindon Bridge will pave the way to industrial development in Noida and Greater Noida. The new bridge is expected to boost the development in Noida sectors 151, 153, 155, 156, 157, 158, 160 and 162. The much-awaited project also includes the construction of an approach road and Four-lane roads. 

About the Hindon Bridge project

Funded by Noida and Greater Noida authorities, the Hindon Bridge project was initially expected to be completed by 2020. The authorities contributed Rs 62 crore for a 210-metre-long bridge, a 2.5-km bridge and approach roads. The construction started in 2019 under the supervision of Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd. (UPSBC Ltd.) but faced multiple delays owing to land issues. The landholders were not satisfied with the compensation as a result the authorities had to revise the rates to purchase the land.  The compensation rate has increased to Rs 5,300 per square metre from Rs 3,500 per square metre, to escalate the construction work.

 
