HomeDelhi ncr

DELHI NCR

Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: A religious conversion, conflicting statements in focus as probe deepens

According to the police, Kumar lives in Bharat City Society in Ghaziabad near Delhi with his three wives -- Sujata, Heena, and Tina. He has reportedly told the police that he also has a son, who is mentally unwell.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 10:47 PM IST

Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: A religious conversion, conflicting statements in focus as probe deepens
he sisters had reportedly dropped out of school years back after Kumar faced a financial collapse.
More shocking details have surfaced as the investigation into the alleged suicides of three teenaged sisters in Ghaziabad continues. Police have so far uncovered a complex family structure, huge financial stress, and a past shadowed by several suspicious deaths. Officials have also reportedly recorded conflicting statements from the witnesses in the case, that has grabbed national headlines. Chetan Kumar, the father of the three girls, remains a key figure in the probe, with the police saying that he currently has three wives.

According to cops, Kumar lives in Bharat City Society in Ghaziabad near Delhi with his three wives -- Sujata, Heena, and Tina. He has reportedly told the police that he also has a son, who is mentally unwell. Kumar's third wife, Tina, aged 22 years, shares a three-year-old daughter with him. "She (Tina) was a Muslim who agreed to convert to Hinduism for the marriage…The other two wives say they consented to the third marriage, which took place in 2023," ACP Atul Kumar Singh said, according to The Indian Express.

Reportedly, the police have heard several shifting statements from Kumar about his family. He had earlier told cops that he married Sujata in 2010 and Heena in 2013, claiming that he married again as Sujata was unable to conceive. But the claim has raised questions on how his eldest daughter was 16 years old at the time of her death. Kumar had also earlier said that Tina was not his wife, but his sister-in-law. Police are now trying to obtain official documents to establish the timeline of events.

Another detail that the Ghaziabad Police has taken note of is that despite living in a three-bedroom flat, the entire family slept in a single room. The sisters had reportedly dropped out of school years back after Kumar faced a financial collapse amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

