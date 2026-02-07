FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DELHI NCR

Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: Father's 3 marriages, past live-in relationship in focus as probe continues

Police interrogation has confirmed that the father currently has three wives -- Sujata, Heena, and Tina -- all biological sisters, according to a report by news agency PTI. Officials have also uncovered a past live-in relationship, where the partner had died.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 10:44 PM IST

Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case: Father's 3 marriages, past live-in relationship in focus as probe continues
The three sisters were cremated at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi earlier this week.
More details have come to light as the investigation into the alleged suicide of three sisters in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad continues. Investigators have found a complex family structure as well as longstanding domestic and financial issues in the years leading up to the tragedy. The teen sisters -- aged 16, 14, and 11 years -- died by alleged suicide after jumping from a window of their flat on the ninth floor of a high-rise apartment. They lived with their father, a 42-year-old stock broker, and his three wives. The family has claimed the girls were obsessed with the Korean culture and addicted to an online task-based game.

Police interrogation has confirmed that the father currently has three wives -- Sujata, Heena, and Tina -- all biological sisters, according to a report by news agency PTI. Officials have also uncovered a past live-in relationship, where the partner had died under suspicious circumstances in 2015. She had reportedly fallen from the roof of a flat in Rajendra Nagar area of Ghaziabad, just an hour's drive from capital Delhi. The challenges faced by the family began to mount in 2020 as a result of economic hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police have maintained that the case is being treated as a suicide, and the investigation is aimed at verifying the father's claims about the girls' alleged gaming addiction and obsession with the Korean culture. A handwritten suicide note had been found from the scene, which has since been sent to the forensic science laboratory. The three sisters were cremated at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi on Wednesday (February 4).

