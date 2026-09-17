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Ghaziabad school van crashes through tree, falls 5 feet onto service lane: Watch

A school van carrying children lost control near DAV School in Vijay Nagar, broke through a tree and fell onto a service lane, but all occupants escaped without injuries.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 02:10 PM IST

Ghaziabad school van crashes through tree, falls 5 feet onto service lane: Watch
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A school van carrying children met with an accident in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar area on Thursday morning after the vehicle reportedly lost control and went off the road.

The incident took place around 7:30 am near DAV School. The van crashed into a roadside tree, broke through it and then dropped around five feet onto a service lane.

Despite the fall, the vehicle did not overturn, helping prevent a more serious accident.

Children rescued after vehicle crashes

The sudden crash left the children inside the van frightened, with those onboard reportedly crying for help.

People nearby immediately rushed to the spot. A passerby who was walking close to the road was just a few steps away when the vehicle came down. He initially moved away to avoid being hit but soon returned to help the children.

The man opened a window of the van, allowing the children and other occupants to come out. Local residents also joined the rescue effort and helped everyone safely move away from the vehicle.

No child or driver injured

Fortunately, no child, the driver or any other occupant was injured in the accident. The driver was also reported to be safe. The van landed on the service lane without rolling over. It came down after breaking through the tree, and the vehicle's position after the crash helped avoid further injuries.

Police investigate how van lost control

Vijay Nagar SHO Dharampal Singh said police are looking into the circumstances that led to the accident. The exact reason why the van lost control has not yet been established. Police are examining how the vehicle veered off the road and fell onto the lower service lane.

CCTV captures accident

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the van losing control, hitting the roadside tree and landing on the service lane. The footage also shows how narrowly a nearby pedestrian escaped being hit by the falling vehicle.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with people expressing relief that no children were injured.

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