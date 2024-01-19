Headlines

Flight operations to remain suspended for over 2 hours daily at Delhi airport till Republic Day

From January 19 to 26, no flights would be arriving or departing from the Delhi airport between 10.20 am to 12.45 pm.

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

There will be no flight arrivals or departures at the Delhi airport from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm every day till January 26 in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations, according to an official. The NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been revised to introduce the new restrictions.

Earlier, the curbs were in place only for non-scheduled flights with certain exceptions.

From January 19 to 26, no flights would be arriving or departing from the Delhi airport between 10.20 am to 12.45 pm, the official said on Friday.

Generally, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations.

Airspace curbs in the national capital will be in place from Friday (January 19) till Monday (January 29) in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations.

Landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period. These restrictions will be in force from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29, as per the NOTAM issued earlier this week.

There will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily.

